Zack Norman, Stand-Up Comic and Actor in ‘Romancing the Stone’, Dies at 83

Zack Norman, the stand-up comedic, actor, and producer, best known for his role as Danny DeVito‘s crocodile-loving, antique-smuggling sidekick in Romancing the Stone, has died. He was 83.

Norman’s family announced he died Sunday night of natural causes at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

In his film career, Norman worked most frequently with director Henry Jaglom on films such as Tracks (1977), Sitting Ducks (1980), Venice Venice (1992), Babyfever (1994), Festival in Cannes (2001), Hollywood Dreams (2005), Irene in Time (2009), Queen of the Lot (2010), The M Word (2014), and Ovation (2015).

In the 1984 adventure film Romancing the Stone by Robert Zemeckis which stars Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, Norman played the smuggling cousin Ira alongside DeVito who played the other cousin Ralph. Norman as Ira had an affinity for crocodiles, making a comment every time he saw one: “Look at those snappers.”

Following the film, Norman and Douglas acquired the American Entertainment Holding Company, a joint venture of owning the rights to thousands of renowned plays and manuscripts – until years later, when Norman initiated a lawsuit against Douglas, dissolving the partnership.

Born in Boston in 1940 and on the board of directors of a Massachusetts bank by the age of 25, Norman began performing as a stand-up comedian while producing his first Off-Broadway play, John Arden’s long-running drama Live Like Pigs, in 1965.

In 1966, he left for Europe to work the U.S. Army base circuit and play clubs throughout Western Europe, where he began to gain traction and attention, amounting to sets performed at The Flamingo in Las Vegas or the Copacabana in New York. He first appeared on television on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1969. He continued to star on stage in more than 20 plays.

In 1986, Norman co-wrote and co-produced Chief Zabu: his directorial debut which was not completed until 30 years later in 2016 about a real estate developer with political ambitions. He appeared in the film as a struggling comedian.

As for television, Norman guest-starred in popular series The A-Team (1985) and Baywatch (1993) and had a recurring role on The Nanny (1993-1995).

Additionally, Norman was an art collector, with an affinity for work by the famed Jean-Michael Basquiat.

Norman is survived by his wife, Nancy; sister Jane; daughters Lori and Tracy; sons Stephen and Michael; and grandchildren Sascha, Addison, Benjamin, Henry, Liliana, Jonathan, Justin, Jayden, Jackie, Gabrielle, Rachel, Susie, Joseph, and Seth.