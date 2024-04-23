‘Shōgun’ Finale, Arnold and Sly, Back to Skinwalker Ranch, Dulé Hill’s ‘Express’ Ticket

Katie Yu / FX

Shōgun

Series Finale 10/9c

The epic adventure, the second TV miniseries based on James Clavell’s blockbuster set in 17th-century Japan, finishes its 10-episode run with English pilot Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) reeling from tragedy and treachery, only to get a final lesson in strategy and cunning from his Japanese mentor and protector, Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada). “I don’t control the wind. I only study it,” Toranaga declares. And which way the wind of fate blows could decide the nation’s next Shōgun.

TMZ

TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Friends, Icons

Special 8/7c

There was a time, when Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were the biggest box-office sensations that Hollywood had to offer, when the muscle men’s off-camera rivalry made headlines and even led to in-jokes in their movies. Now allies and co-stars in films including Escape Plan and the Expendables franchise, they sit down to discuss their once-combative relationship that has deepened into a true friendship.

History Channel

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

Season Premiere 10/9c

The search for evidence of UFO activity on the 512-acre Utah ranch continues in the reality series’ fifth season, with ranch owner Brandon Fugal and a team led by investigator Erik Bard and astrophysicist Dr. Travis Taylor leaning into new technologies in hopes of making new discoveries. In the opener, they embark on a helicopter experiment to reveal UFO phenomena.

PBS

The Express Way with Dule Hill

Series Premiere 9/8c

Dulé Hill’s TV career (The West Wing, Psych, The Wonder Years) has been a joy to behold, and now fans can share his joy as he travels around the U.S. to celebrate innovators in the arts as they break down personal and cultural barriers in their communities. His first destination: California, where he meets a deaf dancer, Shaheem Sanchez, who defies the notion that the non-hearing are unable to move to a beat. Hill then encounters the Grant Avenue Follies, a cabaret ensemble from San Francisco’s Chinatown whose senior citizen members take on anti-Asian hate with their rap skills. In Los Angeles, he meets Carlos Sameniego, the founder of what’s thought to be the world’s first LGBTQ+ mariachi group. Future stops include the Appalachian region, Texas, and Chicago.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

Lopez vs Lopez (8/7c, NBC): George (George Lopez) is losing sleep because he keeps dreaming about his ex, Rosie (Selenis Leyva), and it’s affecting his work.

(8/7c, NBC): George (George Lopez) is losing sleep because he keeps dreaming about his ex, Rosie (Selenis Leyva), and it’s affecting his work. FBI: International (9/8c, CBS): The centerpiece of an all-new FBI lineup sends the Fly Team to Amsterdam’s red-light district, where an ex-Navy man is found dead after a wild night on the town with two buddies.

(9/8c, CBS): The centerpiece of an all-new FBI lineup sends the Fly Team to Amsterdam’s red-light district, where an ex-Navy man is found dead after a wild night on the town with two buddies. Farmhouse Fixer (9/8c, HGTV): New Kids on the Block alum Jonathan Knight is back for a new season of New England renovations, joined by interior designer Kristina Crestin. Their first project has historic resonance: the John Proctor house, built in 1638 and linked forever with the infamous Salem Witch Trials, a tavern-like structure now possessed by black mold.

(9/8c, HGTV): New Kids on the Block alum Jonathan Knight is back for a new season of New England renovations, joined by interior designer Kristina Crestin. Their first project has historic resonance: the John Proctor house, built in 1638 and linked forever with the infamous Salem Witch Trials, a tavern-like structure now possessed by black mold. One with the Whale (10/9c, PBS): An Independent Lens documentary explores the online backlash against a shy Native teen on a remote Alaskan island who became the youngest person ever to harpoon a whale for his village, which depends on the hunt for survival.