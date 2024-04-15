John Wayne Bobbitt, Whose Wife Sliced Off His Penis, Has Had His Toes Amputated

John Wayne Bobbitt, who made headlines in 1993 when his then-wife Lorena Bobbitt sliced off his penis, has now had all his toes amputated.

The former Marine opened up about the amputations in an interview with The Sun, where he revealed he was diagnosed with toxic peripheral polyneuropathy after being exposed to contaminated water at the Camp Lejeune military training facility in the late 1980s.

According to the Foundation For PN, the condition can result in pain, tingling, and numbness in the feet, as well as weakness and difficulty walking. In some cases, it can also cause gastrointestinal symptoms, central nervous system involvement, optic neuropathy, muscle lesions, or other systemic involvement (nausea, weight loss, or skin changes).

As a result, Bobbitt underwent several operations to remove his toes. He told The Sun that he had his remaining toes amputated in 2023. He now wears prosthetic shoes, walks with a limp, and has no sensations in his feet due to the nerve damage.

Bobbitt told the outlet that his time at Camp Lejeune didn’t just leave him with physical scars, but it also affected him mentally. He said it contributed to his volatile relationship with his ex-wife, Lorena.

“I wasn’t behaving the way I should have. Maybe I would have made better decisions if my cognitive functioning wasn’t distorted by the chemicals,” he stated.

The Bobbitts rose to infamy in 1993 after Lorena cut off her then-husband’s penis with a kitchen knife while he slept. She later threw the appendage from her car window before police retrieved it. In a nine-hour surgery, doctors reattached Bobbitt’s penis.

Lorena, who was found not guilty due to temporary insanity, claimed her actions were a response to violent abuse. She also alleged she was raped that night, which Bobbitt said was a “false narrative” created by Lorena’s former boss, Janna Bisutt. He was later acquitted of sexual assault charges.

The case has been covered in various docuseries over the years, including a 2016 episode of Apple TV+’s Scandal Made Me Famous and the 2019 Prime Video series Lorena.

In 2020, Lifetime aired I Was Lorena Bobbitt as part of its “Ripped from the Headlines” feature films. Dani Montalvo portrayed Lorena and Luke Humphrey played John. The real Lorena served as an on-screen narrator and executive producer.

Before his toe amputations, Bobbitt had a brief career as an adult film star and made appearances on various TV shows, including WWE Raw, Steve Harvey, Howard Stern on Demand, and The Dr. Oz Show.