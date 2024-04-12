WWE ‘SmackDown’ Superstar AJ Styles on Big Changes, Rivalries & What’s Next

After spending more than 25 years in pro wrestling, AJ Styles has virtually been everywhere and done it all in the business. However, the “Phenomenal One” doesn’t take where he stands in WWE for granted. A company that seemed almost out of the realm of possibility for the respected veteran.

Not only did Styles make it to WWE but in the past eight years became one of the most decorated superstars of the modern era. The WrestleMania 40 season got him feeling reflective. At age 46, Styles has thought about where he has been, living in the moment while contemplating what’s next. Here Gainesville, Georgia’s favorite son opens up about his future.

What do you make of the recent changes within WWE over the last season?

AJ Styles: Not all changes are bad. It doesn’t seem to be affecting any of us for the worse. There have actually been some good changes. We’re stepping up. SmackDown and Raw have been sold out lately.

As someone who has been here for a while putting in the work, how is it for you to see WWE so hot right now?

I think it’s what we work for. To get to this point and WrestleMania, to have a match. To enjoy the moment. That is what all this work is all about. You’re talking to a guy who at some point in his career didn’t think he would ever be in WWE, let alone WrestleMania.

What’s the biggest change that you have appreciated in WWE? Is it more freedom?

There is more freedom to explore and try different things. Not just storyline-wise, but sponsorship-wise. To be able to get on Twitch, little things like that. Things that were once so tight-knit that you would not really know why things were the way they were. It just was. Now to get clarification and being informed and getting more communication is the key. They are doing that well here.

WWE is PG, but there has been a lot of discussion about how the company is pushing the boundaries a little bit more lately. How do you feel about this?

Whatever we need to do is what we need to do. We have to make sure we entertain. If that’s PG, PG-13, whatever it is. I will say it’s a little easier when you can do a little bit more. Doing it a little bit more is something I’m looking forward to.

We have definitely seen that with your WrestleMania rivalry with LA Knight. How was it for you to film those scenes with LA Knight and add that element of realism when he came to the house? It looked like something out of Cops.

That’s what we wanted. We want that experience for the fans. Having the freedom to do that is great. I wanted to go outside the box of the ring and even the arena. Do something different for a moment in time. There was once a point where Booker T was getting beat up in a grocery store [by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin]. We want to see that. It’s entertaining.

You’re arguably in the best shape of your life. You’re seeing so many guys in their 50’s and even 60’s. Sting was still doing his thing until he recently retired. How do you look at your career today?

I can see the finish line. It’s close. I don’t know exactly when or where that is but it’s close.

Have you pictured what it would look like?

Well, I definitely had time to think about it when I was injured last year. It’s a good life. I’ve worked hard to save enough money and hopefully to be able to retire and enjoy things I didn’t get to. I’ve missed a lot of things in my kids’ lives. So being there for them now more would be awesome.

