As Edwin Hodge told us earlier this season, Ray’s father is sticking around, and Steven Williams is back in the April 16 episode of FBI: Most Wanted. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at photos from the hour—and not just of the father and son.

In the hour, titled “The Return,” when two armed guards are gunned down while transporting millions of dollars’ worth of Nigerian artifacts to a Brooklyn Museum, the Fugitive Task Force races to catch the thieves. Also, Ray speaks to his father about taking his relationship with Cora (Caroline Harris) to the next level. Our photos, which you can see above and below, offer a look at both aspects of the episode.

Ray Cannon, Sr., in his first episode (the second of Season 5), told his son to live his life without any regrets, such as not letting Cora slip away if he thinks she could be the one. Ray and Cora did decide to go “all in” on their relationship by that episode’s end. At the time, we wondered if wedding bells could be in their future.

“I’m sure it’s going to come up,” Hodge told us then. “There’s been a lot of rumors going around as far as various characters in general for this season and where they’re going to end up going. But yeah, I feel with the way the story is going right now, it could easily lead to marriage. It could easily lead into a longstanding relationship or something might happen, who knows. But as of right now, the ship’s going forward. I know that Cora is not going anywhere. I know Caleb’s not going anywhere. I think that it is a huge part of who Ray is now, and we need to play up on that. But yeah, you might hear some bells in the future.”

Now with the latest tease about this episode, we’re starting to think we might be right. FBI: Most Wanted has been spending quite a bit of time at home with the Fugitive Task Force’s agents, and what better way to cap off a season doing just that than perhaps with a wedding? Ray and Cora certainly seem like they could be on track for one.

What are you hoping to see with the return of Ray’s father? Let us know in the comments section, below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS