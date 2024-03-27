Doing ‘Time’ in a British Women’s Prison, ‘grown-ish’ Growing Up, the AI Revolution, Moses’ Life Story

The second season of the BritBox prison-drama anthology Time features Bella Ramsey and Jodie Whittaker as inmates in a women’s prison. Freeform’s grown-ish resumes its final season, with graduation on the horizon for Junior. Nova explores the implications of the rise of artificial intelligence. A three-part Netflix docuseries tells the epic biblical story of Moses through re-enactments and expert commentary.

BritBox

Time

Season Premiere

Watching the second season of creator Jimmy McGovern’s harrowing drama anthology about life in prison is Time well spent—if you can bear the grueling journey that often makes Orange Is the New Black feel like a trip to Disneyland. The first season was set in a men’s prison, and Time now moves on to a women’s facility, where over three episodes the series ultimately conveys a hopeful message of redemption and reconciliation, but not without a cost. Stars include the remarkable Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) as a desperate addict whose unexpected pregnancy provides a lifeline, Doctor Who alum Jodie Whittaker as a single mom plunged into a spiral of debt and family estrangement, and the impressive Tamara Lawrance as their cellmate, who becomes a pariah when the tragedy of her inexplicable crime is revealed. (See the full review.)

Freeform/Mike Taing

Grown-ish

Season Premiere 10/9c

All good things come to an end, and that includes one’s college days. The black-ish spinoff returns to finish out its sixth and final season, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) soon to graduate from Cal U, with several more essential life lessons on the syllabus. As the series resumes, he and Annika (Justine Skye) are still dealing with the fallout from their breakup, causing Junior to lose himself in his work, creating distance from his friends who’d otherwise be there to help their friend get through the ordeal. Guess someone skipped Relationships 101.

Netflix

Testament: The Story of Moses

Series Premiere

If you simply can’t wait for ABC’s annual broadcast of Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 epic The Ten Commandments (airing Saturday), consider sampling this three-part docuseries. Ample dramatic sequences (which may have you pining for Charlton Heston) depict the life of the prophet whom one scholar describes as “a founding father” of the Judeo-Christian religion.

Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor

8/7c

Idol, idol, who’s got an idol? That common obsession of Survivor players sends one tribe on a wild goose chase for an immunity idol. Followed by The Amazing Race (9:30/8:30c), which sends teams up 708 stairs to the top of Colombia’s El Peñon de Guatapé rock formation to get the clue that launches the third leg of the race.

