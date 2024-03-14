‘Jeopardy!’: TOC Finalist Evens the Playing Field With Latest Victory

It seems that the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions victory is anyone’s to claim after the latest finals game between remaining competitors Ben Chan, Troy Meyer, and Yogesh Raut.

The players went head-to-head for the third time as the first-to-three victories race continued, and while Ben and Troy had the chance to take a lead, Yogesh came out on top. This means that all the current finalists have one win under their belt at this stage in the competition, meaning they’ll each have to win two more games to take the lead.

All of the players delivered strong final scores, but Yogesh was a clear frontrunner with a final score of $35,601, ahead of Troy’s $30,400, and Ben’s $30,401. Based on Yogesh’s score and gameplay, it was clear he knew it was his game to lose big on if he didn’t win.

As the game played out, his competition to beat was Ben as the other player overtook him on more than one occasion, but a Daily Double was his saving grace in the Double Jeopardy round as Yogesh boosted his score to $24,400 before leveling at $29,600 going into Final Jeopardy.

Yogesh’s lead there was essential to his success in the Final Jeopardy round as all players delivered the correct response for “Of the 9 countries that have produced a U.N. Secretary-General, this nation is the only one from its hemisphere.” The correct response to this clue from the category “The United Nations,” was “What Is Peru?”

Whoever wins Game 4 will take the lead toward their first-to-three victory, but who will it be? You’ll have to tune in to find out. In the meantime, fans praised Yogesh’s gameplay.

“Much congrats to Yogesh for a hard fought win!, one fan wrote on Reddit. “I like all 3 of these players, I don’t have a favorite to win. Glad to see Yogesh finally get a win!” another wrote.

