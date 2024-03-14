‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Tease ‘Little Bit of a Rollercoaster’ Coming in Season 25

Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

With Law & Order: SVU in its 25th season, NBC turned Rockefeller Center into the Olivia Benson Plaza, paying homage to the iconic series (and Mariska Hargitay‘s character, of course) for two days, March 14-15. (It’s free and open to the public.)

While checking it out (more about it below), TV Insider caught up with SVU stars Octavio Pisano (Detective Joe Velasco) and Kevin Kane (Detective Terry Bruno) to get a few teases about what’s coming up on the NBC drama.

In the March 14 episode, “Probability of Doom,” when a woman turns her husband in for possessing child pornography, the case is complicated by a sudden death. Benson tries to reconnect with a victim she saved. This episode “really affects what we’re working on right now, and it’s pretty exciting,” Kane teases. “This story sticks around a little bit.”

Adds Pisano, “It’s been going on. I think it impacts the next couple episodes as well. And it’s just going to put the characters in a bit of a rollercoaster.”

Recently, Benson has been expanding the squad, with Captain Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly), formerly with Internal Affairs, and FBI Special Agent Shannah Sykes (Jordana Spiro). “It’s like being in a team and you get all these all-star players coming in,” says Pisano. Kane agrees. “And we get to have some fun. I got to do a fun scene with Jordana last week. I have a fun one with Aimé next week, so it kind of shakes it up.”

But while that means they’re no longer the newest members of the squad, “[SVU has been on for] 25 years, [so] I still feel like the new guy,” Pisano (who joined in Season 23) admits. Kane (who debuted as Bruno in Season 24, after guest starring as four other characters previously) echoes the sentiment: “We’re the new guys.”

As for Olivia Benson Plaza, it features a Benson & Co. Coffee truck (in partnership with La Colombe), with cups honoring the iconic characters and unique latte art; a Fan Shop to pick up SVU-themed friendship bracelets (designed in collaboration with Little Words Project, with 25 percent of the proceeds benefiting Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation); a kiosk with a commemorative 25th anniversary newspaper and exclusive limited edition T-shirt created with the Shop at NBC Studios and Wolf Entertainment; and opportunities to participate in SVU-themed trivia, giveaways, and unique photo moments.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC