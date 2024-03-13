A blood-spattered bicycle lies on a sunny West Palm Beach street in the premiere of this limited mystery series based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies) bestseller. Nowhere to be found is the last person seen happily pedaling it, Joy Delaney (Annette Bening), who was also cruising toward retirement with her husband Stan (Sam Neill).

The respected tennis coaches had sold their successful academy and were preparing for more time with their four adult children when Apples Never Fall, premiering with all seven episodes on March 17, begins. Instead, Joy’s terrified family and the police try to learn what happened to the Delaney matriarch over seven chilling hours.

“Joy has a lot of secrets,” Bening reveals. “There are things she did that didn’t serve her in the long run. There’s a lot of conflict [with Stan], stuff that has built up underneath the surface.” In the TV Insider interview above, Bening says that part of Joy’s struggle is feeling like the “invisible” and unappreciated caretaker of her family. This will unravel as the seven episodes play out.

The siblings, all ex-tennis prodigies, look into her vanishing. Initially, chill marina manager Logan (Conor Merrigan-Turner) thinks it has to do with Savannah (Georgia Flood), an enigmatic young woman taken in by Joy and Stan. Physical therapist Brooke (Essie Randles) agrees. Venture capitalist Troy (Jake Lacy) suspects Stan. And arty, aimless Amy (Alison Brie) falls somewhere in between.

“Stan’s a dominant guy and all of his kids have some trauma,” Neill says. “He is also capable of anything, and that’s terrifying.”

The apples don’t fall far from the tree. Brie and Lacy share above that their characters are capable of keeping dark things concealed from their family despite the group being tight-knit. Series creator, showrunner, and writer Melanie Marnich says above that bringing all of these characters from the pages of Moriarty’s novel to the Peacock screen was a set of “fabulous” challenges.

Learn more about the juicy Delaney family secrets in the full video from the Television Critics Association Winter 2024 Press Tour above.

Apples Never Fall, Series Premiere Thursday, March 14