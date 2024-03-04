There’s a new boss in town in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2, and as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek with a first look at Gil Bellows as Inspector Hollis Braun shows, he’s not a fan of one of the members of Nikki’s (Dania Ramirez) team.

In the clip from the Season 2 premiere (airing March 5), Braun introduces himself to Nikki. “Disregard the mustache, I lost a bet,” he says. “It’s very Commissioner Gordon,” she tells him. Quickly, their conversation turns to the work. He knows that “MPU’s closure rate is excellent, truly stellar. But the Jason Grant situation—I know you two have history, but he’s a lawsuit waiting to happen,” Braun says of Scott Caan‘s character.

“Jason Grant is also the best cop in Philly,” Nikki argues. “My team, all of us, we focus on getting the job done.” Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Braun about MPU… and his mustache.

“Braun comes in understanding that MPU has this fantastic closure rate and has been very successful in returning loved ones to their families, so that’s a point in their favor,” new showrunner and executive producer Carla Kettner tells us. “However, Braun is not pleased with Jason’s kind of cowboy moves, and that becomes more of an issue and a point of jeopardy for our team as we move deeper into the season. So it’s a love-hate relationship between Inspector Braun and the MPU.”

Season 1 ended with Nikki and Jason finding out that their son Keith had not come home (rather, there had been an imposter pretending to be him). Then, they started searching the lake for his body. Is there more to come with the Keith story in Season 2?

“No, I felt like our characters were ready to grieve Keith at the end of Season 1, so we did a few months’ time jump in order to give them space to grieve, and now they’re moving on with their lives,” Kettner explains. “Obviously Keith will always have a place in their hearts, but this is very much a reset and moving on more towards hope and away from grief.”

And now, Nikki and Jason, as well as the rest of the MPU, will have their hands full in the premiere: an entire city bus full of students on a field trip has gone missing. That leads to Jason bringing in an old colleague of his, Wayne (Alisha-Marie Ahamed), for help.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, March 5, 9/8c, Fox