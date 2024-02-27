As if hitting 100 episodes isn’t cause enough for a celebration, The Rookie is also bringing us a wedding worth cheering for on Tuesday, February 27 as Nathan Fillion‘s Nolan ties the knot with his LAFD love, Bailey (Jenna Dewan). And while there are plenty of hiccups on the way to the big day — beware “the Curse of the Last Shift!” — once the gang gets to the ceremony, it’s (almost) all about the laughs, love, and long road to these two monumental events.

Fittingly, showrunner Alexi Hawley directed the episode, which sees the entire cast cutting loose in its second half. “To have that, it just felt right,” said Shawn Ashmore (Wesley) when the cast spent some time with us at the Television Critics Association winter conference in Pasadena earlier this month. “And also, when we all get together, we have a lot of fun and I think Alexi was the right person to wrangle us all.”

We can see why. Whether it’s Ashmore and Alyssa Diaz talking about filming with Wes and Angela’s new baby (or babies?), Tru Valentino and Lisseth Chavez explaining what those precinct roll-call scenes are like (“It can be trouble…in a good way!” Valentino confirms) or Dewan, Richard T. Jones (Grey) and Mekia Cox (Harper) discussing the 100th’s free-for-all reception situation, this is a crew that clearly enjoys each other. So imagine the energy on set when they all got together for Nolan’s nups! As Ashmore puts it, “The wedding scenes were crazy…the dancing scenes were crazy.”

Even crazier is the fact that it was Fillion and not professional hoofer Dewan, who stepped it up when it came time to cut a rug. “I was like, hold on…did she teach him how to dance?’ admits Jones after he and Cox interrogated her about the surprisingly slick moves. “No,” Dewan counters. “He was leading me!”

“Next stop,” she adds, “is our musical episode.”