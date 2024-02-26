Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

The Bold and the Beautiful fans got quite a shock when Steffy Forrester stabbed Sheila Carter to death on the Monday, February 26 episode, bringing the reign of terror of one of daytime’s most notorious villains to an end.

Kimberlin Brown admits she had to work through some feelings after hearing that Sheila, the role she first began playing on The Young and the Restless in 1990 before crossing over to B&B two years later, would be killed off. “Well, you know, it’s a tough place for me to be in right now; I’m not going to lie about this,” Brown begins. “I guess if anyone were going to take Sheila down, I’m happy it’s Steffy. I just wish that no one was taking Sheila down. It’s my happy place where I have been so blessed to be for over 35 years. But I’ve had a good run at it, so I’m one of the lucky ones, there’s no doubt about it.”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays Steffy, was torn over the news that Sheila would die at her alter ego’s hand. “Well, it’s bittersweet because I absolutely love working with Kimberlin; she is just the consummate professional,” Wood praises. “She elevates every scene and she’s so creative. For Steffy, hallelujah! This is her moment. How long has it taken Steffy to take her down and it’s finally happening, so it’s going to be a big shock.” As a fan of the soap before she joined it in 2008, Wood adds, “For someone who used to watch the show, and to [now] go toe-to-toe against Sheila, that’s a really cool moment.”

Three-time Daytime Emmy winner Wood will have more dramatic material to play out in the aftermath of Sheila’s death. “She’s in shock,” previews the actress of Steffy’s state of mind. “She’s in shock for a while. Even though she has to protect herself, protect her family, to still kill a human being is something that is so hard to wrap your head around. It’s very raw. It’s an emotional roller coaster for Steffy.”

One that just may test Steffy’s marriage to Sheila’s son, Finn (Tanner Novlan). “I really hope that Finn is there for Steffy,” notes Wood. “He really needs to understand the weight of this.” If not, is there a chance for her ex, Liam (Scott Clifton)? “You know, for years I said no,” teases the actress. “But I don’t know. I don’t want that to happen, but Finn’s not making Steffy feel safe right now.”

Brown, meanwhile, had her own challenges playing out the death scenes. “Can I just say that the aftereffects for Sheila, laying on a concrete floor for hours, that really hurts!” she relays. “I was bruised for the week from laying on concrete!”

It also gave her time to think about the future. “Laying there on that floor when the paramedics pronounce the time of death, my eyes were closed and you’re holding your breath so it doesn’t look like you’re breathing,” Brown shares. “It was just like, ‘Wow, OK, I guess we’ll have to see what might come next for me.’”

