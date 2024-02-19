The Talk’s Amanda Kloots will make her soap debut on February 21 on The Bold and the Beautiful, playing Lucy, a mom friend of Steffy’s. It’s a dream come true for Kloots, who has a long history with daytime dramas.

“When I was a little girl, my mom and sisters and I would watch soap operas on a daily basis,” she recalls. “We would iron for my mom and watch soap operas; we always made it a thing. As I got older, my older sister and I would get home from school every day and we would watch Passions together. So I grew up watching a lot of different soap operas: General Hospital, One Life to Live, Days of Our Lives, and Passions, so I’m very versed in soap opera, and it was quite thrilling to be a part of one.”

For her appearance on B&B, Kloots has a very special co-star: 4-year-old son Elvis Cordero. “Elvis is just a pro,” she raves. “He is not nervous. He listens. He loves it. I mean, I don’t think he understands yet that he’s acting, but he knows his lines, he improvs, and he does different things each take. He’s hilarious.”

Kloots reports that she received a very warm welcome from the cast, including her scene partner, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy). “Jacqui’s the best,” she praises. “She loved that Elvis was there — she has four boys — so she was so sweet, so great with kids and she made it so easy for me. Everybody there did. And it was an honor to work with her because she just won Lead Actress at the Daytime Emmys. So, she’s a legend.”

Kloots had such a ball that she would love the chance to appear again. “Absolutely!” she enthuses. “It’s such an incredible job.” As is her daily gig on The Talk, which she joined in 2021. “It’s a blast,” she says. “I’m thankful for this job. We’re laughing, we’re enjoying each other’s company. We just try to make it a really fun place to be and a fun place to work.”

Though she’s interviewed many celebrities over the past three years, Kloots has a list of dream guests she’d love to welcome on the show. “Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, and Michelle Obama,” she shares.