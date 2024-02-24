Rick and Michonne Return to the ‘Dead,’ Hallmark’s ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ Wendy Williams Update, Streaming the SAG Awards

Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: If absence makes the heart grow fonder, watch out when The Walking Dead’s original heroic leader, deputy sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), reconnects with his sword-wielding soulmate Michonne (Danai Gurira) in the best yet of the spinoffs following the long run of The Walking Dead. These characters were MIA long before the Dead mothership folded, and with Rick in the custody of the Civic Republic Military and Michonne on a grueling quest to find him, having left their family behind, the stakes are high as they work their way toward each other, with zombie peril always looming.

Deborah Ayorinde

Sense and Sensibility

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Borrowing style and sensibility tips from Bridgerton, Hallmark Mahogany presents a racially blended but otherwise faithful version of Jane Austen’s classic Regency romance about the down-on-their-luck Dashwood sisters Elinor (Deborah Ayorinde) and Marianne (Bethany Antonia). Channel veteran Dan Jeannotte (The Good Witch) is Edward Ferrars, the pragmatic neighbor who catches Elinor’s eye.

Where Is Wendy Williams?

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Over two nights and more than four hours, a timely two-part documentary catches up with the colorful and controversial former talk-show host, whose diagnosis with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia was revealed this week. Williams’ family gave access to Wendy’s and their personal lives for nearly two years for this report on her mental and physical health issues. (Full disclosure: I appeared on her show a number of times over the years, easily the most energetic studio I ever witnessed.)

Screen Actors Guild Awards

8/7c

SATURDAY: In a sign of the times, the SAG Awards ceremony moves from cable to streaming, with highlights including the presentation of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award by Jennifer Aniston to multi-hyphenate singer-actor-director-producer (and now memoirist) Barbra Streisand. Expect few surprises among the film and TV nominees, with actors from Succession, Beef and The Bear the likely TV front-runners.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Success is the best revenge. So it appears as Shane Gillis makes his debut as guest host, having been hired in 2019 by the late-night comedy series as a featured player, then fired before he could even appear, following the backlash from a racial slur in a YouTube video for which he later apologized. Now a successful stand-up comedian and podcaster, Gillis will appear with first-time musical guest 21 Savage. The monologue should be particularly interesting this week.

