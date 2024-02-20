Saturday Night Live has found its next round of hosts and musical guests as the NBC sketch comedy series adds Sydney Sweeney, Josh Brolin, Kacey Musgraves, and Ariana Grande to the Season 49 roster.

Following Shane Gillis and 21 Savage, who head up the February 24 episode as host and musical guest, respectively, Euphoria‘s Sweeney will make her hosting debut alongside musical guest Musgraves for the March 2 show. Meanwhile, Brolin and Grande will team up as host and musical guest the following week on March 9.

Sweeney will be promoting her film Immaculate, opening March 22, which she stars in and produces. Meanwhile, Musgraves is taking to the stage for her third appearance as a musical guest to support her upcoming album Deeper Well, which is being released on March 15.

As for Brolin, this will be his third time hosting SNL, this time to promote his role in the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two, arriving in theaters on March 1. And Grande will support Brolin in her third appearance as a musical guest timed to the March 8 release of her new album, Eternal Sunshine.

As mentioned above, these two shows follow stand-up comedian Gillis’ SNL hosting debut. Also joining the first-timers club is 21 Savage promoting the Grammy-winning release of American Dream.

Fans can catch up on episodes of Saturday Night Live anytime on Peacock where episodes stream live on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT. Every season of the sketch show is now streaming on the platform.

Don’t miss what’s to come — mark your calendars for these latest guests and let us know what you think of the reveals.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT, NBC and Peacock