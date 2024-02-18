‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei Apologizes for Embarrassing Gypsy Rose Blanchard–Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mix-Up

Will You Accept This News? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

Joey Graziadei is “so sorry” for mixing up Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, two very different public figures.

In case you missed it, the current star of The Bachelor made the mix-up in a “How Online Are You?” quiz that Betches posted on YouTube earlier this month. When presented with a photo of Blanchard, who was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2015 death of her abusive mother, Graziadei thought the woman pictured was Ginsburg, the longtime Supreme Court justice who died in 2020.

“I do know who this person is,” Graziadei said during the quiz. “Is it Ruth? No? Is [it] Jinsburg? Ginsburg? Something like that. Am I wrong? I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom.”

After hearing the correct answer, Graziadei said, “Ruth Ginsburg — I don’t know what I’m saying.”

And in a video ABC posted to the Bachelor Nation TikTok account on Thursday, Graziadei addressed that flub as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre showed him around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

After reminding Graziadei that he has said he’s really good with names, Jean-Pierre gestured to a framed photo of Ginsburg.

“I’m so sorry,” Graziadei said as Jean-Pierre burst out in good-natured laughter.

“It was a bad time,” the Bachelor added. “I knew that that wasn’t actually her in the photo. Ruth came to my head, but I know I won’t live that one down. I know how much of a legend she is and how much she’s done for, you know, equal rights and woman empowerment.”

Afterward, Graziadei offered Jean-Pierre a rose, which she “gladly” accepted — with one caveat. “Can I just say one thing?” she said. “I thought it’d be coming from a Bachelorette.”

“As it should be,” Graziadei replied as they laughed and hugged.

