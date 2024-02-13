‘The Challenge’ Star Nelson Thomas to Have Foot Amputated After Car Accident

Nelson Thomas, known for competing on multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, has made a life-changing decision to have his foot amputated following severe injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

The reality star revealed the news on his Instagram page on Sunday, February 11, where he said he’s scheduled the surgery for March 5, one year to the date of his horrific car crash.

“March 5, 2023 remains vivid in my memory, a persistent presence in my thoughts,” Thomas wrote in his post. “I consciously embrace it as the initiation of a new chapter. Opting for amputation, I am determined to own March 5 and redefine its significance in my life.”

He added, “Get ready, amputation world! I’m on my way! I am scheduled for surgery on March 5th, 2024.”

Alongside the post, Thomas shared a video of the conversation he had with his doctor about the procedure. “I have to ask myself what kind of life I want to live and the quality of life I want to live. I think I’m at peace with it, and it’s time,” he can be heard saying at one point.

Thomas was involved in a serious car accident in Austin, Texas, in March 2023. He was pulled from his burning vehicle by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn and three other good Samaritans who came across the horrific scene.

It was later revealed Thomas was driving under the influence, which led to backlash since he’d already started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his surgeries without disclosing that fact. He later apologized and took responsibility for what happened.

Thomas, who made his debut on The Challenge in 2016, has undergone multiple surgeries during his recovery process. “This will be a long road to recovery but to my fans, friends, and family please keep me in your prayers,” he previously wrote on social media after the accident.

After sharing the amputation news on Instagram, Thomas received many well wishes from his friends and fellow Challenge alumni.

“You’re a warrior Nelly, I know this may feel like the end but it’s the beginning of a new chapter,” commented Johnny Bananas. “Just remember you’ve got so many people supporting you through this journey. The comeback is always better than the setback. Prayers up brother.”

“My brother, you will rise from this setback….I have no doubt,” added Mark Long. “I can see you using this terrible situation as a platform to educate and inspire others going through a similar story. I’m here to support and/or help any way I can. Love you brother.”

“You got this & God got you! Sending you lots of love & prayers per usual,” wrote Kam Williams.

Nia Moore added, “Your courage is so inspiring. Sending you so much love right now brother. Asking God to bless the hands of your doctors and to strengthen your spirit during this journey. Your new normal is nothing but that, just a new normal. And you will find every way to dominate in life as you’ve always done. We love you so much and will never stop rooting for you. You got this keep your head up.”

In addition to The Challenge, Nelson has also appeared on Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, and the six-part documentary series, The Challenge: Untold History, which aired in 2022.