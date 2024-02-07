‘Lost’: Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim & More Reunite for 20th Anniversary Documentary (VIDEO)

One of TV’s most prolific network hits is ringing in a major milestone in 2024 as Lost marks its 20th anniversary. In celebration of the show’s legacy, filmmaker Taylor Morden, who helmed The Last Blockbuster, the documentary about the last Blockbuster rental store has been putting together a new documentary, Getting Lost.

The independent feature-length documentary has been a crowd-funded fan endeavor via Indiegogo, where Morden and team have been sharing updates about the film, which is set to premiere later this year, timed to the exact 20th anniversary of Lost’s pilot, which aired September 22, 2004. No network or streamer is currently attached to run the title as of now.

The project aims to make it the definitive story of Lost and its dedicated fandom. Some familiar faces are helping bring it to life as the latest teaser reveals stars speaking about the show’s legacy in the documentary. Among the participants are cast members Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim, Terry O’Quinn, Maggie Grace, Michael Emerson, Jorge Garcia, Malcolm David Kelley, Henry Ian Cusick, Sonya Walger, Jeff Fahey, and Eric Lange. Also featured are co-creator Damon Lindelof, cinematographer Larry Fong, and composer Michael Giacchino, among many others.

Super fans like SNL vet Bobby Moynihan are also featured in the film, which explores Lost‘s impact as one of network TV’s top serialized science fiction series. It is because of the mysteries introduced in the former ABC hit that a legion of fans still stands behind it. And despite wrapping up things with its 2010 finale, Lost‘s story didn’t end there, as new information came to light in 2023 regarding a toxic environment behind the scenes. These new revelations complicate things and will be addressed in the film.

On the documentary’s website, the filmmakers give updates on where the project is, revealing on February 5 that they’d just returned from filming in Hawaii. While there, the crew shot in various locations where Lost was filmed and interviewed Kim and Cusick while there, which is teased in the black-and-white teaser promo above.

Along with featuring interviews with cast, crew, and fans, the production will include exclusive footage from an unfinished Lost fan documentary that was shot back in 2009 and 2010 and an original score from Giacchino.

For those less familiar with the series, Lost followed the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815, a plane that crashes on a remote island. Only this island has vast secrets that unfold over several seasons. Along with the stars mentioned above, Lost‘s cast included Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Dominic Monaghan, Emilie de Ravin, Harold Perrineau, Yunjin Kim, Naveen Andrews, Elizabeth Mitchell, Nestor Carbonell, and Ken Leung, among others.

Stay tuned for more on Getting Lost as the documentary continues to take shape.