WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Dad Dusty, Family Life & Special Bond With His Dog

Cody Rhodes has much to celebrate. The “American Nightmare” won the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 40. It’s the first time in more than 25 years since someone, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, has done it back-to-back. This came a few days after the news broke the popular superstar would forever be immortalized on the cover of the upcoming “WWE 2K24” video game.

Adding even more meaning to the occasion is the fact players who pre-order the standard edition will receive the “Nightmare Family Pack.” It’s a bonus pack of content featuring four playable superstars including two alternate versions of Rhodes’ past personas (The “Undashing” masked Cody and Stardust) and the 1976 version of his late father, Dusty Rhodes, and one of the WWE Hall of Famer’s biggest rivals in “Superstar” Billy Graham. This moment in time is not lost on Rhodes, who returned to the company in 2022 and has since become among WWE’s franchise names.

“I get choked every time,” he said, asking what landing the “WWE 2K24” cover means to him. “When I see the cover, the thing that excites me the most is when I see my mom can see the cover because everything I did she was so concerned. She really thought I should not get into the industry after she saw what it puts your family through. For her to see the bright side of it all. She comes to these shows and they treat her like she is the Queen of England. I love that for her. It’s real I told you so in the most heartfelt way.

In the world of pro wrestling, it’s difficult to find genuine good guys who resonate with the audience quite like Rhodes. His connection to fans of all ages is a rarity in today’s landscape. One could even liken it to his father, whose “American Dream” relatability made him a national treasure. Shaking a hand, signing an autograph. Throwing his weight belt into the crowd to be retried by a lucky member of the WWE Universe. Sending a Wrestling Club to WrestleMania. Even accepting an invitation to attend a wedding. These are small gestures that in his eyes make all the difference and can change a life.

“Eddie Graham was very big on if you want people to come to your shows you have to get out and meet the people. You have to get into the community. Eddie mastered that in Tampa. It wasn’t about, “Hey, if we do this the PR will be good. It’s more we’re going to do this regardless, and if the PR is good, cool. So for me, having been around my dad and seeing all the things he did, especially under the table to help others out. Things of that nature. It’s how I like to do things.”

WWE’s resident superhero is grateful to have the opportunity to build bonds on deep and personal levels. He feels the freedom of being put in a position to do whatever he wants in the fan relations department.

“That’s shocking,” Rhodes added. “The amount of stuff I give away at the shows, I’m waiting for someone to be like, ‘Brother, reel it in.’ But it allows me to be me. I don’t know how long this will last. If it goes on another year, and I’m the man for another two years and I get another cover. That would be nuts. If it ends tomorrow, I’m still so blessed with every experience I’ve had in the business. I just want to share that with other fans.”

Rhodes has opened up his life to the world. They know him, his wife Brandi, his daughter Liberty, and even their dog named Pharaoh. During Royal Rumble weekend the Pharaoh plush was on sale alongside other merch. The Siberian Husky also appears in WWE 2K24 as a Gold Rarity Manager card.

“I’m so glad we sell his likeness at the merch stands. They gave him the pink nose, which is correct. You might see him on some future merch coming up,” Rhodes said.

“Something people didn’t realize about Pharaoh, the thing about him that is unknown, is when my dad passed away, that dog never left my side. Ever. If you’ve ever seen Game of Thrones, it was like Jon Snow lying there dead and Ghost never leaves. He has never left me. So I just love seeing that. He can’t talk to me or get any royalties, but I love seeing that. I love that people love Pharaoh he is a great dog. Our best dog we’ve ever owned.”

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, USA Network

WWE SmackDown, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox