Harry Connick Jr. Shares Sad News That His Father Harry Connick Sr. Has Died

Harry Connick Sr., longtime New Orleans district attorney and the father of singer and actor Harry Connick Jr., has died. He was 97.

According to the Associated Press, Harry Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans on Wednesday, January 24, with his son, Harry Jr., his daughter Suzanna, and his wife, Londa, by his side.

Harry Sr. was born in Mobile, Alabama, on March 27, 1926, and moved with his family to New Orleans when he was two years old. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He would later join the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he met his first wife, Anita Livingston, a skilled flute player who later became a lawyer and judge.

The future DA married Anita, and the pair had two children together, Suzanna and Harry Jr. They also owned and ran two record stores in New Orleans while both pursuing law degrees. Anita died in 1981; Harry Sr. married his second wife, Londa Jean Matherne, in 1995.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Connick Jr (@harryconnickjr)

Harry Sr. became New Orleans district attorney in 1973, a role in which he served until 2003, winning reelection four times before retiring undefeated.

“Mr. Connick remains the longest-tenured District Attorney, serving from 1973-2003. Such a longstanding public servant gives an enormous amount of themselves to their community — as do their families. Our thoughts are with the Connick family during this difficult time,” current New Orleans district attorney Jason Williams said in a statement to the Associated Press.

He was also heavily involved in the New Orleans music scene, founding the super-group Krewe of Orpheus with his son Harry Jr. and often participating in the annual Mardi Gras parade. This earned him the nickname ‘The Singing District Attorney.’

Back in November, Harry Jr., a Grammy-winning, best-selling artist known for being a judge on American Idol and hosting the daytime talk show Harry, shared an Instagram post hanging out with his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Connick Jr (@harryconnickjr)

“Hangin’ with my dad – my FAVORITE thing in the world!’ he wrote in the caption. “I come to see him about once a month in New Orleans and it’s still not enough! at 97, he continues to be my hero and inspiration… I love you sooooo much, dad!!!”

Harry Jr. was most recently seen playing Daddy Warbucks in the televised Annie Live! production. He’s also appeared as himself on the likes of Sesame Street, Repeat After Me, Kevin Can Wait, and played Leo Markus on 25 episodes of Will & Grace.