Why Did ‘The Bachelor’ Blur the Canadian Flag? Viewers Call Out the Show

The Season 28 premiere of ABC‘s The Bachelor gave us exactly what we were anticipating — memorable limo entrances, a flirty cocktail party (filled with lots of kissing), and, of course, the standard rose ceremony, where Joey Graziadei had to send home 10 women on the first night. But the one thing we didn’t expect to see was the Canadian flag blurred on our television screens.

When contestant Maria Georgas stepped out of the limo to meet Joey for the first time, she proudly waved a miniature Canadian flag in her hand. Viewers then heard Maria’s backstory and learned that she is an Ontario native before the camera returned to Joey, who now had the red-and-white flag tucked in his suit jacket pocket. But some eagle-eyed fans were caught off-guard when they noticed that the flag had been blurred by editors.

This tiny flag played a big part in Maria and Joey’s first introduction. Not only did Maria bring the flag to show her love and support for her country, but it also sparked their initial conversation. It prompted Joey to ask her, “Do you still live in Canada?” to which she replied, “I do, but I can change that.”

Now, everyone wants to know why The Bachelor censored a national symbol. Is ABC not allowed to show the flag? Is it controversial for some reason? Or are they playing some sort of prank? Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the flag being censored.

Spotting the Canadian Flag that was blurred out on The Bachelor for some reason #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/tT99CVdN01 — Chris (@cBell021) January 23, 2024

they blurred out the Canadian flag but not this??!! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/uGxmQD27va — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) January 23, 2024

I don’t really care about #TheBachelor—my wife watches it tho. I’m now irrationally invested in figuring out why the Canadian flag was blurred out??? @ABCNetwork — Sam Cares (@SamCares11) January 23, 2024

They just blurred out the Canadian Flag on @BachelorABC. Mad disrespect. We love Canada!!! — Tony Leone (@PrettyTonyLeone) January 23, 2024

Either the Bachelor blurred the Canadian flag to be funny and get everyone to tweet about it or it’s foreshadowing…or both. #TheBachelor — Samantha S. Stratton (@SomehowSamantha) January 23, 2024

I’m still trying to figure out why the Canadian flag was blurred out on #TheBachelor or if that was just my TV. #BachelorNightInAmerica — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) January 23, 2024

Why do you think the flag was blurred? Sound off in the comments below.

