Uh-oh! Contestants are in peril from man-eating crocodiles, aggressive hippos, and toxic frogs as a new group of survivalists faces the ultimate challenge in the season premiere of Naked and Afraid on Sunday, February 18, on Discovery Channel.

In the opening episode, a hunter and a farmer combine their expertise to survive 21 days in South Africa. However, when wildlife proves elusive, the survivalists take a perilous risk for sustenance.

Later in the season, two veteran fan-favorite survivalists return to mentor newcomers in a challenging all-women tribe scenario in Colombia. Meanwhile, a pair of Naked and Afraid critics test their armchair survival knowledge in a 14-day fan challenge, and a survivalist grapples with menstruation in the heart of the African bush. Scarce food resources and mosquito-infested tropics are just the beginning of the challenges these survivalists will face.

This season introduces even more extreme environments and situations, providing viewers with the familiar excitement from the safety of their own homes. For the first time, two superfan critics attempt to survive the wilderness using their armchair survival knowledge. Additionally, the show delves into a question that has intrigued many but has never been thoroughly addressed on the show—how a survivalist copes with menstruation in the middle of the African bush.

Follow their raw journeys from inception to conclusion as they confront nature’s trials, overcome personal struggles, and endure without food, water, or clothing.

In addition to watching Naked and Afraid on Discovery, viewers can engage in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and by following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Naked and Afraid is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, a division of Lionsgate’s Alternative Television group.

Naked and Afraid Season 17 Premiere, Sunday, February 18 at 8/7c, Discovery Channel