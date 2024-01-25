The competition is heating up Down Under as the 2024 Australian Open tennis tournament enters the final rounds.

The men’s singles semifinals begin late Thursday night with defending champion and 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic facing 22-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner is playing in his second Grand Slam final, having lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon semis.

In the second semifinal taking place early Friday morning, Daniil Medvedev battles Germany’s Alexander Zverev. The two players have face each other 19 times in their careers, but this is their first matchup in a major tournament. Medvedev, winner at the 2021 US Open, has reached the Australian Open final in 2021 and ’22. Zverev previously reached the Australian Open semifinal in 2020.

On the women’s side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka (pictured above) of Belarus takes on China’s Zheng Qinwen in the final match early morning Saturday. Sabalenka reached the final with a defeat of US Open champion Coco Gauff. Zheng is appearing in her first Grand Slam final.

The men’s singles final match is set for early Sunday morning.

Australian Open Finals 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, January 25

10:30pm: Men’s Semifinal: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 4 Jannik Sinner, ESPN

Friday, January 26

3:30am: Men’s Semifinal: No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 6 Alexander Zverev, ESPN

Saturday, January 27

3:30am: Women’s Championship: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 12 Zheng Qinwen, ESPN

Sunday, January 28

3:30am: Men’s Championship: Djokovic/Sinner vs. Medvedev/Zverev, ESPN