NBA Christmas Day 2023 TV Schedule & Preview

Ryan Berenz
Comments
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Copyright 2022 NBAE. Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

Sports Headlines

 More Sports

NBA basketball on Christmas Day is a gift that never disappoints.

This year, the Association presents five marquee games with top teams and brightest stars in action Monday, December 25.

The day tips off at New York’s Madison Square Garden as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks take on Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (noon/11a c, ESPN).

Up next, Nikola Jokić leads the NBA champion Denver Nuggets against Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and the visiting Golden State Warriors (2:30/1:30c, ABC/ESPN).

A classic NBA rivalry is renewed as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the Boston Celtics into Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to clash with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers (5/4c, ABC/ESPN).

Action travels back East as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers collide with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in South Florida (8/7c, ESPN).

The nightcap in Phoenix finds Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks facing Kevin Durant and the Suns (10:30/9:30c, ESPN).

NBA Basketball

Chris Paul

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Stephen Curry

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic' special for CBS
1
‘Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic’ Celebrates ‘Last Living Legend’ of Television
David McCallum in 'NCIS'
2
‘NCIS’: 7 Things We Want to See in Ducky Tribute in Season 21
Jennifer Jason Leigh for 'Fargo' Year 5
3
Jennifer Jason Leigh Explains Her ‘Fargo’ Accent
Jake O'Kane, Dee Valladares, Austin Li Coon, Katurah Topps, and Julie Alley in the 'Survivor' Season 45 finale
4
‘Survivor’ 45 Finale: [Spoiler] Wins After Jury Pitch Showdown
'The Bear,' 'Succession,' and 'Our Flag Means Death'
5
19 Best TV Episodes of 2023