NBA Christmas Day 2023 TV Schedule & Preview

NBA basketball on Christmas Day is a gift that never disappoints.

This year, the Association presents five marquee games with top teams and brightest stars in action Monday, December 25.

The day tips off at New York’s Madison Square Garden as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks take on Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (noon/11a c, ESPN).

Up next, Nikola Jokić leads the NBA champion Denver Nuggets against Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and the visiting Golden State Warriors (2:30/1:30c, ABC/ESPN).

A classic NBA rivalry is renewed as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the Boston Celtics into Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to clash with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers (5/4c, ABC/ESPN).

Action travels back East as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers collide with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in South Florida (8/7c, ESPN).

The nightcap in Phoenix finds Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks facing Kevin Durant and the Suns (10:30/9:30c, ESPN).