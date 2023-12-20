‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Revealed – Fans React

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Voice Season 24 Finale.]

The 24th season of The Voice came to a close on Tuesday night (December 19) when viewers voted for their latest champion.

Coming into the finale, Team Niall Horan‘s Huntley and Team Reba McEntire‘s Ruby Leigh were the betting favorites, but they had tough competition from fellow finalists Jacquie Roar (Team Reba), Mara Justine (Team Horan), and Lila Forde (Team John Legend).

Before the results were announced, fans were treated to a number of performances from previously eliminated contestants, the coaches, and special guests. This included the Top 12 taking on Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night,” the coaches singing Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” and Keith Urban performing his hit song “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Elsewhere, pop duo Dan + Shay, who will be joining The Voice coaching panel next season, performed their single “Bigger Houses,” and singer-songwriter Teddy Swims sang his smash hit “Lose Control.” Indie band AJR, South African singer Tyla, and legendary musical group Earth, Wind & Fire also performed.

However, the main event was the coach/contestant duets, which saw Horan and Huntley doing a rendition of Bob Dylan/Guns N’ Roses’ “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” Meanwhile, McEntire and Roar took on Wynonna Judd’s “No One Else on Earth.

Horan returned to the stage with Justine for a duet of Eagles’ “Wasted Time,” while McEntire and Leigh brought the charm with their performance of Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Lastly, Legend and Forde sang a rendition of The Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride.”

It was then time for the results, with host Carson Daly announcing the viewer votes, which saw Huntley crowned as the winner of The Voice Season 24, with Ruby Leigh becoming the runner-up.

Forde finished in fifth place, Roar came in fourth place, and Justine landed in third place.

With Huntley’s victory, Horan joins former coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in becoming a back-to-back season winner (he won last season with his artist Gina Miles).

“Honestly, I was so surprised,” Huntley told ETOnline after his victory was announced. “You know, Ruby is so talented, and I think she’s a force to be reckoned with. And if I would have went home [against] a 16-year-old named Ruby Leigh, I would have been okay with it. When my name got called, I genuinely couldn’t believe it.”

Huntley will perform at this weekend’s Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers game, streaming exclusively on Peacock with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. He will kick off the game with a rendition of the National Anthem and put on a special halftime performance.

Check out some of the fan reaction to Huntley’s win and The Voice Season 24 finale below.

TEAM NIALLLL WIN FOR THE SECOND SEASON IN A ROW HUNTLEY WE LOVE YOU CONGRATS ‼️ #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/zsxfxKPf2X — Nicki (@hersheylangue) December 20, 2023

huntley deserved that win i’m so happy rn #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/JPtQv7emCt — morgan ♡ (@morganalright) December 20, 2023

TEAM NIALL DID IT AGAIN!!! huntley wins the voice and coach niall is the champion again!! congrats #teamniall #thevoice pic.twitter.com/6WIR3HZLaZ — twany (@niallernroses) December 20, 2023

#TheVoice SORRY NOT SORRY IF MY MOM AND I JUST WOKE UP THE NEIGHBORS HE DID IT!!!!! HUNTLEY WON!!!! OUR FREDERICKSBURG ROCKER DID IT! CONGRATULATIONS HUNTLEY & @NiallOfficial pic.twitter.com/Uw2WHNksAk — Brittany DCCON (@ALittleLiarPLL5) December 20, 2023

I was very surprised about where @JacquieRoar placed on #TheVoice! I didnt have an actual guess who would win but said it’ll either be Jacquie or Ruby! I ALSO said Huntley DEFINITELY could win so I wasnt shocked when he did. Once J was out I said “ok so its Ruby.” But nope! @reba — Chelsea Brooke #RepTourKC (@Chelsea_Lacen) December 20, 2023

@NBCTheVoice CONGRATS, HUNTLEY!!

For once, the rankings made sense. Mara & Ruby were fantastic, but both need experience. Huntley is polished, radio-ready, incredibly talented, humble and kind. Perfect top 2, and a well-deserved winner! #TheVoice #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/0Rx7SaBs77 — Geekazoid (@JiffyPopCulture) December 20, 2023

Huntley and Ruby deserved top 2! So happy. Expected jacqui in at least 3rd though #TheVoice — RaeHeartsReality (@madeforreality1) December 20, 2023