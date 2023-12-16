‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Mayim Bialik’s Surprise Exit as Host

After Mayim Bialik’s shock announcement that she had been let go as syndicated Jeopardy! host — a position she shared with Ken Jennings — fans posted their reactions, appraisals, and theories on social media,

Bialik dropped the news on Friday, saying Sony Pictures Television had informed her that she would no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! In its own social-media statement, Sony said it made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season “to maintain continuity” for viewers.

On one Reddit thread, fans wondered whether Bialik would still host the game show’s primetime spinoffs and specials, as Sony hopes.

“I would have no issues with her hosting specials or [Celebrity Jeopardy!], but the main show needed more consistency,” one person wrote.

In another comment, someone else speculated that money played a role in Sony hiring two hosts. “By signaling that both Mayim and Ken were replaceable by the other, Sony could have a point of leverage on pay,” that person wrote. “But Ken now knows Sony can’t afford more instability by losing their main host, so they could afford to pay him more.”

On another Reddit thread, users compared Bialik’s announcement with Sony’s, with some theorizing that the Call Me Kat alum beat the studio to the punch.

Users also compared Bialik’s performance to Jennings’ on that thread. “She was OK at the job. But this isn’t a normal job — ‘just OK’ isn’t good enough,” one fan wrote. “Good luck in whatever she chooses to do next.”

Another fan wrote: “Ken just has ‘it.’ He knows how to keep the game moving, but also keep it fun, but also use his razor-sharp wit in small doses to give folks a laugh. … I can’t wait for my kids to grow up with Ken hosting, as I did with [late Jeopardy! host] Alex [Trebek], and even more can’t wait to show them Ken as a contestant when they’re ready.”

A third fan chimed in: “He also seems to leave contestants feeling a bit more at ease and encourages them when they are behind. I want my viewing to be enjoyable, and watching a contestant look terrified or tense just makes me feel bad for the contestant, and takes away from the fun.”

On the show’s Instagram page, many viewers rallied behind Bialik.

“Shocker. The white male gets the job,” one wrote.

“I liked Mayim better,” another viewer observed. “She wasn’t as condescending as Ken…”

A third viewer showed deference to both hosts, writing, “I legitimately don’t understand where all the hate comes from. I think she was great, and I’m a fan of both [Bialik and Jennings].”

