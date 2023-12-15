‘The Bold & the Beautiful’: Krista Allen Is Axed from CBS Show

Krista Allen has been axed from her role as Dr. Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful. The news came just hours before The 2023 Daytime Emmys ceremony on Friday December 15, at which the actress was nominated for her first Emmy since stepping into the soap in 2021 as a replacement for Hunter Tylo,

Allen received the news in October that her B&B contract was not being renewed and hasn’t been featured in an episode since November 8.

“The craziest thing is right before I got dropped, I did the cast photo shoot, and then the next week they called and said, ‘we’re not going to keep your third year and thank you very much, you were wonderful and thank you, goodbye,” Allen told Deadline. “And I was like, what?”

“I think the hardest thing for me has been trying to stay quiet. I haven’t known what to say. And then when I got dropped, I was like, ‘oh, okay, is the show going to announce this?’ But they never did. And then on December 10, just recently, it was Taylor’s two-year anniversary [of being back on show], and I came back to Twitter for the first time since June to engage with fans again, just to say thank you because there were so many congratulations and people saying, ‘I can’t wait to see you back on screen’ and ‘when are you coming back?’”

As reported by Deadline, Allen was offered the chance to recur, and she declined. A rep for Allen countered by saying his client was offered the opportunity to say three lines for an episode “after a couple months of nothing.”

Both Allen and her myriad fans noticed a change in her character’s presence on the show shortly after receiving her supporting actress nomination in April. Then, in October, fans blasted the show for reducing Allen’s Taylor to just one headshot in the opening titles, which some took to be a sign of disrespect to the character.

“There was a lot of pushback early on from fans who said, ‘we do not want her recast. Please don’t.’ I understood because she had been their person,” said the Days of Our Live alum. “So that was really hard for me at the very beginning, just stepping into that and knowing what I was up against. But somehow the fans accepted me and it became this beautiful love affair with the fan base as this new Taylor. So when the Emmy nominations came out and I was nominated, I was blown away. It was my first year as a recast. It was kind of like against all odds.”

However, after a month, things changed.

“I just wasn’t being written,” Allen said. “I just wasn’t in the scripts and there’re only a couple of weeks ahead in the writing, so I was like, what is going on? So I just waited. And the fan base was going insane during this time because the character of Taylor was needed on the show. There was a lot of stuff going on and people were starting to tweet about it. They were starting to say, where is Taylor? And there was hashtags and all of this stuff trending on Twitter. ‘Where is Taylor? Bring back Taylor, bring back Krista.’ The show just said that my character wasn’t really needed.”

“My agent had called and I had kind of inquired, but nobody was giving me any information, and so was just, I was like, you know what? Everything’s going to be fine. Things come and go and everything is cyclical,” continues Allen. “I just figured that that was the situation, but then I was dropped, so that was it.”

Allen mentions that she was featured in just eight episodes from the moment of her Emmy nomination until the day she was informed of her departure from the show. There were no grand farewells. The only cast member who reached out was Kimberlin Brown, who sent a text earlier in the week to extend good wishes for the ceremony.

“I don’t think anybody [on the show knows] because I would imagine if anybody knew that my contract was dropped, I would’ve heard from everybody. But I didn’t text everybody. I’ve been in a place of not knowing what to do or say. That’s really the truth of it. And here we are on this amazing day, and I am so excited. And tomorrow I take off. I’m moving to Atlanta, Georgia. It just seemed like the perfect time to go. It’s turning the page on this really interesting chapter, and now we’re going to the next one.”

Although she has no clue if her character will be recast, she hopes it will. “I think Taylor is needed. She was so missed whenever Hunter didn’t come back. The most ironic part of it is that it’s like a real life soap opera. This is the Friday cliffhanger!”