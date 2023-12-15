Don’t Mess with ‘Reacher,’ ‘Barbie’ Streams on Max, Daytime Emmys, ‘Chicken Run’ Sequel

Like Sherlock on steroids, the incredible hunk Alan Ritchson returns as Lee Child’s Reacher for a second season of bone-crunching mayhem. The year’s biggest movie hit, Barbie, makes its streaming debut. All My Children icon Susan Lucci returns to the Daytime Emmys to receive a Lifetime Achievement Honor. Netflix presents a sequel to animated hit Chicken Run, with the poultry heroes facing a threat from a nuggets factory.

Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Reacher

Season Premiere

For a guy who professes he’s “someone who prefers not getting involved,” Jack Reacher—just call him Reacher—keeps finding a way to get in messes, the more violent the better. Lee Child’s creation, brought to witty and forceful life by Alan Ritchson (more authentic to the books than Tom Cruise’s big-screen version), is back for a second season in a case that’s very personal, when members of his former Army investigation unit turn up dead. The twist that makes this character so memorable is that he comes off as a human battering ram—a kick to a bumper can set off a car’s air bag—but he’s also incredibly perceptive and intuitive, not to mention noble. The new season launches with three episodes, and you’ll immediately be craving more.

Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

Barbie

Candy-colored and endlessly clever, Greta Gerwig’s delightful deconstruction of Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) was the surprise box-office blockbuster of the summer. Those who’ve been craving another look at the “stereotypical” Barbie’s adventures in the so-called Real World—Gerwig’s recent 60 Minutes interview whetted my appetite—can now enjoy it indefinitely upon its streaming debut.

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Daytime Emmys

9/8c

In an homage to one of the greatest moments in awards-show history, the landmark 50th ceremony from L.A.’s Westin Bonaventure includes a tribute to Susan Lucci, the legendary All My Children diva who famously won her Daytime Emmy for lead actress in 1999 after 19 nominations. Shemar Moore, who presented her the historic award, will do the honors again when he hands her a Lifetime Achievement Honor. Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier are the hosts, with General Hospital leading the soap nominations with 19 and The Kelly Clarkson Show up for 11. Jennifer Nettles performs “Life Is Sweet” in the In Memoriam segment.

Courtesy of Netflix

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Movie Premiere

Feathers will be ruffled in the uproarious sequel to Chicken Run, the most successful stop-motion animated film ever. We catch up with Ginger (Thandie Newton) and Rocky (Zachary Levi) in short-lived bliss with their hatchling Molly (The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey) on an island sanctuary—but when Molly runs afoul (sorry) of villainous Mrs. Tweedy’s (Miranda Richardson) latest scheme to turn all the chickens into, gulp, nuggets, Molly and her coop spring back into action. “We broke out of a chicken farm,” she crows. “This time, we’re breaking in!”

Mary Kouw/CBS

National Christmas Tree Lighting

Special 8/7c

The Yule Log: It’s a bright but definitely not silent night when country star Mickey Guyton hosts the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting (8/7c, CBS) from the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park in Washington, D.C. She performs holiday standards as part of a musical roster including Dionne Warwick, Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Ledisi, Joe Walsh, St. Vincent and the United States Coast Guard’s Guardians Big Band. On The CW, The 91st Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (8/7c) is led by Grand Marshal Medal of Honor recipient Colonel Paris D. Davis, retired, with Paula Abdul receiving the Humanitarian of the Year Award. On Hallmark’s The Secret Gift of Christmas (8/7c), Chesapeake Shores’ Meghan Ory stars as a personal shopper helping a newly widowed client (Christopher Russell) connect with his daughter. Also heartwarming: a replay of NBC’s 2015 Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

Shark Tank (8/7c, ABC): Among the pitches heard by Guest Shark Emma Grede, Good American CEO and co-founder: an underwear line designed for emergencies.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (8/7c, Starz): Kanan (Mekai Curtis) ad buddy “Famous” (Antonio Ortiz) are “Open for Business” (the episode’s title) when they launch a weed delivery business.

True Crime Watch: On ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c), Matt Gutman reports on the 2016 murder in Houston of retired NFL player Antonio Armstrong and his wife Dawn, with their teenage son AJ charged with the crime, though it took three trials to convict him. Dateline NBC (10/9c) recounts the 13-year wait for justice in the 2010 murder of Massachusetts paramedic Annamarie Cochrane Rintala, requiring four trials to reach a final verdict.

ON THE STREAM: