‘The Voice’ Announces Star-Studded Performance Lineup for Season 24 Finale

The live telecast for the crowning of the winner of Season 24 of NBC’s The Voice, scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, at 9/8c, will feature performances from Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Dan + Shay, and more. The top 5 finalists will vie for the title, with the announcement to be made based on America’s vote.

The concluding episode will feature special performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, AJR, Tyla, and Season 25 coaches Dan & Shay Mooney. Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood will showcase his talent on the two-hour broadcast on Monday, December 18, starting at 8/7c.

Coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani will have special duets with their final artists. The four coaches will also collaborate for a festive rendition of Let It Snow. Plus, the Top 12 artists from Season 24 will unite for a special group performance.

Dan + Shay, the three-time Grammy Award-winning duo, will deliver a special performance of “Bigger Houses,” the fan-favorite title track from their fifth studio album. Earth, Wind & Fire, the nine-time Grammy-winning legends, will present a medley of hits spanning five decades. Keith Urban, a four-time Grammy winner, will perform his #1 hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

AJR, a multi-platinum band, will offer a mash-up of their 3x-platinum hit “Bang!” and “Yes I’m a Mess” from their latest album, The Maybe Man. Jelly Roll, a Best New Artist Grammy nominee, will perform his Grammy-nominated song “Save Me” from his record-breaking debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel.

Tyla, a Grammy-nominated global Amapiano Pop/R&B sensation, will take the stage with her Billboard Top 10 hit “Water” from her upcoming self-titled debut album. Bryce Leatherwood, the Season 22 winner, will return to perform his single “The Finger” from his forthcoming project for Universal Music Group Nashville/Republic Records.

The live shows for The Voice continue on NBC on December 11 (8-10 p.m.), December 12 (9-10 p.m.), December 18 (8-10 p.m.), and December 19 (9-11 p.m.).

