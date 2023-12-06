‘Welcome to Derry’: First ‘It’ Prequel Series Footage Released in Max’s 2024 Teaser

HBO and Max are treating subscribers to a first look at some of its most highly-anticipated titles in 2024, with new footage from returning favorites like House of the Dragon and Curb Your Enthusiasm to sneak peeks at fresh franchise spinoffs like The Penguin and even 2025’s It prequel Welcome to Derry.

The two-minute teaser unveils the official 2024 slate for HBO and Max Originals fresh off the heels of the release of House of the Dragon‘s first Season 2 teaser. But the 2025 teases for The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Welcome to Derry will keep viewers engaged well past the upcoming new year.

As announced, Welcome to Derry is set in the world of Stephen King‘s It universe and is based on his cult classic novel, expanding upon the vision established in the films It and It Chapter Two by Andy Muschietti. The show’s previously announced cast members include Watchmen‘s Jovan Adepo, James Remar, Chris Chalk, and Taylour Paige.

While fans may be waiting a while for the show’s arrival, they can catch HBO and Max Originals including Curb Your Enthusiasm, True Detective: Night Country, My Brilliant Friend, Hacks, House of the Dragon, The Sympathizer, The Regime, The Penguin, The Franchise, Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show, Industry, Somebody Somewhere, Conan O’Brien Must Go, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, The Jinx: Part Two, Elizabeth, and Tokyo Vice in 2024.

Along with The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Welcome to Derry, 2025 will also make way for new seasons of Euphoria and Max’s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That….

All of these releases are just the tip of the iceberg, as HBO and Max made a deal with A24 to stream its theatrical films exclusively in a pay-1 output agreement. Among some of the titles that viewers can anticipate on the platform from the A24 library are Priscilla, Dream Scenario, The Iron Claw, Dicks: The Musical, The Zone of Interest, Stop Making Sense, Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, and many more including Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In other words, happy watching! Stay tuned for more on the upcoming titles heading to Max and HBO in the weeks, months, and years ahead.