John Lennon’s Untimely End, ‘Squid Game’ Finale, ‘Slow Horses’ in Full Gallop, Ben’s Longest ‘Leap’

A three-part docuseries examines the murder of John Lennon 43 years ago this week. Squid Game: The Challenge enters the final round with only three players remaining. The spy thriller Slow Horses shifts into high gear when a rogue agent turns the tables on the U.K. government. Quantum Leap sends its hero back to 1692 for a witch trial.

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial

Documentary Premiere

On Dec. 8, 1980, the world grieved when an assassin’s bullets ended the life of famed Beatle John Lennon at the entrance of his home in the Dakota. A three-part docuseries, narrated by Kiefer Sutherland, features interviews with eyewitnesses and reviews previously unseen files for a fresh look at the investigation into the murder and the conviction of his confessed killer, Mark David Chapman.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Season Finale

What nefarious game awaits the final three players in the last round of the reality competition based on the hit Korean series? Mai, Phill and Sam have outlasted 453 others, surviving games that tested their will and character and even the randomness of a dice throw. In the final episode, the playing field goes from three to two to one, with the winner reaping that giant ball of cash totaling $4.65 million.

Slow Horses

This wry spy thriller is at its best when things couldn’t go worse. And so it goes when the “tiger team” that kidnapped Slough House office manager Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) as a security exercise goes rogue, turning the tables on the smug Home Secretary (All Creatures Great and Small’s Samuel West) who had been scheming to put all of MI5 under the thumb of his preferred private-sector mercenary group. Watching the mayhem escalate with gruff bemusement, the unruly Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) will need to get his “slow horses” in line, including the battered and bruised River (Jack Lowden), to rescue Catherine and save the reputation of the spy agency that did them all wrong.

Quantum Leap

8/7c

Ben (Raymond Lee) takes his most giant leap yet—to 1692—where he ends up on trial for witchcraft. (I recently endured a similar time-travel storyline with Victoria Winters in my ongoing Dark Shadows re-watch.) The Quantum team faces one of its greatest challenges, working with limited online resources to find a way to save Ben before he’s put to death. Followed by Magnum P.I. (9/8c), where HPD detective Katsumoto (Tim Kang) turns to Magnum (Jay Hernandez) for help to put away a killer who managed to escape justice at trial.

