‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings’ Streak-Ending Clue Resurfaces in Wildcard Episode

Ken Jennings had a bit of a déjà vu moment in the latest episode of Jeopardy! as the host acknowledged a clue that led to his streak-ending game loss back in 2004.

At that time, Jennings had been a 74-day winner, setting the record for most consecutive Jeopardy! wins during regular gameplay. During his 75th game though, a few flubs ended his streak as he placed second. One such fatal flub was the Double Jeopardy! round that included a category titled “Funny Hats.”

When Jennings found the Daily Double in that category, he was unable to provide the correct response, costing him a pretty penny. Several of the clues from that category in 2004 surfaced in the newly-titled category “Hats.” Funnily enough, the resurfaced category and clue aired exactly 19 years to the date Jennings’ 75th game aired on November 30.

The clue from 2004 read, “The name of this often brimless hat, popular in the 1920s, is French for ‘bell,’ after the shape of the hat,” with the proper response being, “What is a Cloche?”

Player Ciara Donegan, a post-bachelor research associate from Washington, DC, is the returning player for Jeopardy!‘s Champions Wildcard who happened to uncover the exact clue in the category labeled at $1,200. Unfortunately, no one could find the correct response, but it cost no one as this wasn’t a Daily Double clue.

“I thought this was tough too,” Jennings told the players, acknowledging the resurfaced clue and its role in ending his original streak on the game show. As fans know already, the current season of Jeopardy! does feature some recycled clues due to the writers’ strike which forced the team behind the game show to come up with alternative ways to keep the fun going.

But the coincidental nature of this clue airing on the exact date of Jennings’ loss 19 years prior is certainly serendipitous if it wasn’t planned. What did you think of Jennings’ nod to his past flub? Let us know in the comment section, below, and stay tuned for more Jeopardy! as the latest season continues.

