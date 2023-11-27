Dolly Parton’s Sister Aims F-Bomb at Critics of NFL Halftime Show Performance

Dolly Parton turned heads on Thanksgiving when she performed an NFL halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Commanders, but not everyone was complimentary.

The multi-time Grammy winner took center stage dressed in Cowboys cheerleader gear, including a blue cropped top, white jean shorts, and her midriff on the show. She sang her hits “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” as well as a cover of Queen’s “We Are The Champions,” which features on her latest album, Rockstar.

While millions loved the performance, including the crowd who went wild, others took to social media to criticize the country legend’s skimpy outfit.

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

One commenter wrote on X, “77-year-old women shouldn’t be on stage pretending they’re 20. They should be at home spending time with loved ones and family.”

“Dolly Parton is 25 years too old to be thirst trapping on thanksgiving NFL halftime show,” said another.

“I love her but I don’t want to see her in a cheerleading outfit,” added another commenter on TikTok.

However, many others complimented the outfit and fired back at the critics, including Parton’s sister, Stella, who tweeted, “I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving.”

She continued, “To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say f*** yourself. Shame on you not her.”

I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving. To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) November 26, 2023

Many agreed with Stella, with one fan writing, “Dolly looked fabulous in her Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader outfit! I can only hope to look half that good at 77.”

“Your sister KILLED it in that Dallas Cowboy cheerleader outfit! She had fun and looked damned good! Good on her for doing what she wants to!” said another.

Another added,” Your sister looked amazing in that costume and far better than most of us decades younger. I can only imagine it is jealousy. I think Dolly looks prettier than ever.”

Parton released her latest album, Rockstar, on November 17, her first foray into rock music. It includes guest appearances from various musicians, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Sting, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Elton John, and many more.

Dolly Parton at 77 and me almost half her age. pic.twitter.com/t49BsYgbOp — Jennifer (@Paper_Heart_Jen) November 23, 2023

How can anyone criticize Dolly Parton? Really. https://t.co/aP11vwaR0Q — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 27, 2023

Stop celebrating how good #DollyParton looks for her age. Celebrate her personality, philanthropy, talent, and success instead. pic.twitter.com/YUTdU6h9OW — Maggie (@NotSorryFangirl) November 24, 2023

Dolly Parton is a married Christian lady who does good community work and also looks better than you in short shorts. Cry about it. pic.twitter.com/TmUZNgES2j — Leslie Gray Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) November 25, 2023