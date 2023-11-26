When Will Fans Get to See the Rest of ‘Invincible’ Season 2?

Invincible fans are again playing the waiting game as the second season hits a mid-season break, with the remainder of episodes not scheduled to air until early 2024.

The superhero animated series became a big hit for Prime Video when it premiered in March 2021, winning over viewers and critics for its use of animation, action sequences, and storytelling. The eight-episode first season wrapped up on April 29, 2021, and fans had to wait over two years for Season 2, which debuted on November 3, 2023.

Invincible previously announced the second season would air in two parts, with the first four episodes in November 2023 and the rest coming sometime in early 2024. The fourth episode aired on November 24, 2023; there has yet to be an official word on an exact premiere date for Part 2.

The fourth episode left fans on a post-credits cliffhanger, which saw the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson) become the Mauler after one kills the other.

Teasing the remainder of Season 2, the show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, previously told TV Insider, “There’s definitely more Mauler, either in twin form or not, to come. We love those characters; there’s a lot planned for them.”

He continued, “I think there’s a lot that could be read from that scene to indicate how things are going to be moving forward for that character, or those characters, I don’t know, we’ll see. I feel like I’ve already said too much!”

Invincible revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). As Mark starts to develop powers of his own, he learns his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

In addition to Yeun and Simmons, the show features an all-star voice cast, including Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Andrew Rannells, and Chris Diamantopoulos. Meanwhile, new additions for Season 2 include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

Invincible, Season 2, Part 2, TBD, Early 2024, Prime Video