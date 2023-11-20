Joss Ackland Dies: ‘Lethal Weapon 2’ and ‘White Mischief’ Actor Was 95

Veteran British actor Joss Ackland, best known for his roles in the films Lethal Weapon 2 and White Mischief, has died. He was 95.

Ackland passed on Sunday, November 19, with his representative, Paul Pearson, confirming the death. “Joss was a long-term client and great friend who remained lucid, erudite and mischievous to the very end. He died peacefully with his family this morning,” Pearson said in a statement.

Born on February 29, 1928, in London, England, Ackland trained at London’s Central School of Speech and Drama before making his professional stage debut at 17 years old, starring in the 1945 production of The Hasty Heart. He became a regular at the Old Vic Theatre, appearing alongside the likes of Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, and Tom Courtenay.

Ackland starred in several British television shows throughout the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, including opposite Alec Guinness in the 1979 adaptation of Tinker Sailor Soldier Spy. He also appeared in The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Passion of Mind, Shadowlands, and Hogfather, based on Terry Pratchett’s Discworld.

Joss Ackland in White Mischief

Joss Ackland in White Mischief; Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

However, he is perhaps best known for playing Sir Jock Delves Broughton in the British drama film White Mischief and the villainous diplomat Arjen ‘Aryan’ Rudd in Richard Donner’s Lethal Weapon 2.

Ackland’s other film credits include The Hunt for Red October, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, The Mighty Ducks, Mad Dogs and Englishmen, and A Kid in King Arthur’s Court. His last credited on-screen role came in the 2014 British biographical historical drama film Katherine of Alexandria.

“With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his roles. He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors,” Ackland’s family wrote in a statement.

Described by his family as a “beloved father,” Ackland was married to his wife Rosemary for 51 years before she passed away in 2002 following a battle with motor neuron disease. He is survived by seven children, 34 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.

