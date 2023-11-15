‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Fall In Love With 92-Year-Old Contestant & Her Son (VIDEO)

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

A 92-year-old grandmother stole the show on Tuesday’s (November 14) episode of Wheel of Fortune, not only winning big prize money but also winning over the hearts of viewers and hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Wheel of Fortune is in the middle of its Home for the Holidays week, which sees teams of two competing on the long-running game show instead of the usual three individual contestants. One of the pairs on Tuesday’s episode was the lovable mother and son team, Liz and KC Wright.

“She’s 92,” KC said of his mother at the top of the show. “She spent the first 88 years of her life in Oklahoma with my dad. They, for 62 years, traveled the world, a hundred countries and seven continents. He passed, and she moved down five years ago to be with me.”

He continued, “And I say, you know, the first 18 years of my life, you taught me how to use a spoon, do all the things, watch Wheel of Fortune. And then, the last five years, I’ve been able to try to give something back to her.”

“You’re a good son,” Sajak said before asking Liz what she thinks KC’s “best trait” is.

“Oh, he’s the greatest father in the world,” Liz replied.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The mom-and-son faced off against sisters Madhuri & Malisa Ray and brother-in-laws Bradley Essick & Daniel Parker, and almost immediately, Liz showed off her puzzle-solving skills.

After nailing the first puzzle, Liz went on to correctly guess the puzzle, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” despite barely any letters on the board. This earned her and KC a trip to Antigua.

With $25,000 in prize money, Liz and KC wiped the competition and earned a spot in the Bonus Round, where they chose the category “Food & Drink.”

The board read, “DR_ _ _ LED _ _ NE _,” which seemed near impossible to figure out. But not for Liz, who leaned over and whispered the correct answer in her son’s ear.

“Drizzled honey,” KC said, adding an extra $40,000 to their prize pot.

The studio audience broke into cheers as Liz and KC celebrated their victory.

“You know, the longer I’m with this show, the less I understand it,” Sajak added.

Viewers were super happy for the mother and son team and took to social media to share their support.

“What an amazing lady! She played like a champ! Would love to hear her bio. KC and Liz blessed to have each other,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“My eyes are watery,” said another. “Liz is too cute! Great puzzle solver too!!! Her son KC’s intro was touching.”

“Amazing woman! Sharp as a tack. Such a loving family!” wrote another fan.

“America is in Love with Liz!! This family is in love with Liz. What a great episode,” added another.