‘Married to Medicine’: Dr. Heavenly Kimes Teases Scene That ‘Will Go Down in Bravo History’

It’s time to confirm your appointment for season 10 of Married to Medicine when the show returns on Sunday, November 5. Back again are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb. An exciting addition to the mix is Phaedra Parks, who is certainly no stranger to the drama of Bravo reality TV. After her exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the attorney and entrepreneur appeared in other shows within the franchise including Girls Trip.

Rounding out the cast of ladies is Lateasha Lunceford, the soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford who shakes things up, and Dr. Kimes’ colleague and friend Dr. Alicia Egolum. Even with all the bumps in the road, feuds, and blowups, Dr. Kimes has been grateful for the experience of sharing her life with viewers. Not to mention trying to learn from the past and growing as a person. Here the good dentist teases what’s to come and how the new faces change up the dynamic.

What are your thoughts on the show entering the milestone 10th season? What do you attribute to the longevity of the show?

Dr. Heavenly Kimes: It is truly an honor to be embarking on our 10th season of the show. These are lifelong friendships and bonds that we have built over the years. I would attribute our authenticity and sisterhood to the success and longevity of the show.

How would you say you’ve grown from the start of the series? What have you learned about yourself? Any regrets?

I have grown tremendously as an entrepreneur and friend since I started on Married to Medicine. I have learned that I am resilient and comfortable in my skin. I have no regrets.

Marriage is hard enough, let alone in the public eye and reality TV. How do you reflect on your marriage to Damon over your time on the show?

Damon and I have a strong foundation, and I am so proud that we have been able to share that with the world.

How was it for you to see the kids grow up before your very eyes through the lens of the show? What will we see with you and your daughter Alaura’s relationship as she plans to go to college outside of Atlanta?

I am still in awe with how fast time has gone by, especially with Alaura who we have seen grow up before our eyes. She is now off to college. This season you will see me as a parent dealing with my daughter and best friend making her own decisions about her career. I will be there always and be a champion for her.

What’s it like having Phaedra join the show? How does she work with the dynamic of the cast?

It was really great getting to know Phaedra. She fit right in with the group. She is a Boss just like us, and we really enjoyed her joining the group.

How is it having Dr. Alicia Egolum? What do you want viewers to know about her?

Dr. Alicia Egolum is a great friend of the show this season. We will see her transitioning from being a dentist to also getting into real estate.

What can you tease we’ll see from Dr. Gregory and Lateasha and how she tries to acclimate to the group given everything that happened with Quad?

This dynamic will be very interesting this season. You will have to wait and see. We will get to know Lateasha aak, Sweet Tea. She is fun as well.

What can you tell us about that funeral scene we saw in the teaser?

I think that moment will go down in Bravo history as one of the funniest moments. There was so much going on I didn’t know whether to laugh or yell.

You connected with Quad on your YouTube show not long ago. What can you say about your relationship with her and with the rest of the group this season?

Quad is my sister and when we get together we always have a good time. Friendships have their ebbs and flows. You will see a lot of that this season, but we all support each other at the end of the day.

Tell us about the fun outings we’ll see.

You will see a lot of outings this season. Golf was fun.

How would you sum up this season fans are about to watch?

This will be an unforgettable and one of the best seasons yet!

Married to Medicine season 10 premiere, Sunday, November 5, 9:15/8:15c, Bravo