Loki‘s second season at Disney+ is speeding toward its final two episodes, and in anticipation of the upcoming installments, Marvel has unveiled a very exciting new trailer teasing what looks like Mobius’ (Owen Wilson) job as a jet ski salesman.

After the fourth episode’s big cliffhanger ending, which saw Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) spaghettified and an exploding timeline approaching the TVA, the new Season 2 trailer offers a peek into the God of Mischief’s (Tom Hiddleston) future. Seemingly slipping through time, he appears to encounter Mobius and others across the sacred timeline. And it looks like one of Season 1’s biggest mysteries is being solved as we’ll finally learn why Mobius loves jet skis so much.

Jumping back into similar moments shown earlier this season, it seems that Loki has experienced a reset of sorts as he talks Mobius and others through recent events and leads the crew on a mission to restore the timelines and TVA. “Loki, how much do you know?” O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) asks. “Let’s assume I don’t know much. But I’m a fast learner… and I’m a god,” he answers.

Flashes of scenes tease Casey (Eugene Cordero) walking through a dark and damp enclosed space, while Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) sits back to listen to a record, setting the scene for some of the characters. “All of existence is in grave danger,” Loki warns, as additional footage reveals Mobius taking the trash out at a suburban home as he dons his blue vest for work at Piranha Powersports.

More footage reveals Loki’s time slipping into the parking lot of the establishment where he seeks out Mobius. “The TVA is gone,” the God of Mischief informs his friend, who is also sporting some nifty sunglasses around his neck. “I think you mean ATV,” Mobius responds, adding, “And no, we got in two of ’em last week.”

“I need everyone to help us fix it,” Loki adds about the impending danger to all of existence. It’s a race against time, and when it comes to directing all involved, it would seem that Loki’s in charge. Can he get everything to fall into place, or will time work against his plans? Tune in to find out, and in the meantime, check out the thrilling midseason trailer, above.

Loki, Season 2, New Episodes, Thursdays, 9/8c, Disney+