‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Contestant’s Turnaround Comeback in Wildcard Semifinal

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Tuesday, October 17, 2023 episode of Jeopardy!]

Jeopardy!’s third Champions Wildcard semifinals are underway with returning players: Lucy Ricketts, a book designer & freelance illustrator from Atlanta, Georgia; Daniel Nguyen, a high school math teacher & doctoral student from San Jose, California; and Joe Feldmann, a technology professional from Bethesda, Maryland.

However, despite stiff competition and a bit of bad luck, tonight’s winner was able to turn the game around for a comeback victory.

Before we even hit the first break, Lucy found the first Daily Double of the game. Unfortunately, she could not answer it correctly, dropping her by $2,400. Thankfully, Lucy was able to recover to tie with Daniel for first place at $3,200 each and Joe with $2,800.

Joe found the Daily Double on the first clue of Double Jeopardy but could not answer correctly, dropping him down $2,800. As the game progressed, Lucy was able to find the final Daily Double of the night but once again got the answer wrong, dropping her down $6,000.

But thanks to her strong game, she was able to make the lead going into Final Jeopardy with $11,600, Daniel with $4,800, and Joe with $400.

In the category of Military History was the following Final Jeopardy clue: “ A 1918 article titled “Do Not Shoot At” these said hunters were interfering with the U.S. Signal Corps’ training of them.”

In a turn of events, only Lucy was correct with their answer and didn’t bet a thing, advancing her with $11,600, Daniel with $4,800, and Joe at $0.

Several people on Reddit took time today to congratulate Lucy on her win.

“congrats Lucy!!! she played awesome had some bad luck on the dds but still cruise to the victory,” one user posted.

“What a performance by Lucy, losing $8,800 on daily doubles and still locking up the game. I’m hyped for the finals, this will be great!!,” another posted.

Lucy will face Sam and Josh in the finals. See what else people are tweeting below.

Lucy had a good lead, but this is now a tight game after round 1. This is going to be an interesting competition in Double Jeopardy. #Jeopardy #ChampionsWildCard — Jeff Veloso (@jveloso100) October 17, 2023

Despite losing $6K on a daily double, Lucy somehow maintained her lead and fought back. She has turned today’s game into a runaway. We will see her in the finals along with Josh Saak and @Sam_Stapleton_1. #Jeopardy #ChampionsWildCard — Jeff Veloso (@jveloso100) October 17, 2023

#Jeopardy great win Lucy ! — Joseph N. Sayegh (@Yo_Sayegh) October 17, 2023

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, Check your local listings