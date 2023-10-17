How to Watch Classic ‘90s Nickelodeon TV Shows for Free

There was just something about the ’90s and its TV shows — especially those from our childhood — that absolutely appeals to the part of us that lives for anything nostalgic.

Pluto TV has launched a 90s Kids channel that features Nickelodeon fan-favorite shows, including Rugrats, Hey Arnold!, Kenan & Kel, Doug, and Rocko’s Modern Life. It’s perfect for anyone wanting to relive their childhood or give kids the chance to experience those shows for the first time.

Check out the channel schedule below (all times ET, with a four-hour wheel, repeats six times throughout the day):

Mondays

6:00 a.m.: Rugrats

6:30 a.m.: Rugrats

7:00 a.m.: Rugrats

7:30 a.m.: Rugrats

8:00 a.m.: Rugrats

8:30 a.m.: Rugrats

9:00 a.m.: Rugrats

9:30 a.m.: Rugrats

Tuesdays

6:00 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

6:30 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

7:00 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

7:30 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

8:00 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

8:30 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

9:00 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

9:30 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

Wednesdays

6:00 a.m.: Doug

6:30 a.m.: Doug

7:00 a.m.: Doug

7:30 a.m.: Doug

8:00 a.m.: Doug

8:30 a.m.: Doug

9:00 a.m.: Doug

9:30 a.m.: Doug

Thursdays

6:00 a.m.: Kenan & Kel

6:30 a.m.: Kenan & Kel

7:00 a.m.: Kenan & Kel

7:30 a.m.: Kenan & Kel

8:00 a.m.: Kenan & Kel

8:30 a.m.: Kenan & Kel

9:00 a.m.: Kenan & Kel

9:30 a.m.: Kenan & Kel

Fridays

6:00 a.m.: Rocko’s Modern Life

6:30 a.m.: Rocko’s Modern Life

7:00 a.m.: Rocko’s Modern Life

7:30 a.m.: Rocko’s Modern Life

8:00 a.m.: Rocko’s Modern Life

8:30 a.m.: Rocko’s Modern Life

9:00 a.m.: Rocko’s Modern Life

9:30 a.m.: Rocko’s Modern Life

Saturdays

6:00 a.m.: Rugrats

6:30 a.m.: Rugrats

7:00 a.m.: Rugrats

7:30 a.m.: Rugrats

8:00 a.m.: Rugrats

8:30 a.m.: Rugrats

9:00 a.m.: Rugrats

9:30 a.m.: Rugrats

Sundays

6:00 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

6:30 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

7:00 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

7:30 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

8:00 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

8:30 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

9:00 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

9:30 a.m.: Hey Arnold!

In addition to the above, the first week of December will feature a 24/7 Hey Arnold! marathon and a Rugrats takeover, including the Hanukkah episodes airing all day on December 7 for the first night of Hanukkah. Pluto TV has the Totally Teens channel, which includes iCarly, Victorious, and others, for free 24/7.