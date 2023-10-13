Apple’s ‘Chemistry’ Lesson, Friday the 13th Thrills with John Carpenter, ‘Creepshow’ and ‘Goosebumps,’ ‘Cage’ Match on CBS

Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry

Series Premiere

Brie Larson is in fine form as Elizabeth Zott, a combination of Julia Child and Marie Curie with the 1950s movie-star glow of a Kim Novak. The scintillating adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ bestseller tracks Elizabeth’s tragicomic journey from a college laboratory that stifles her with sexism through her unexpected fame as an unsmiling TV star who preaches, “Cooking is not fun. It is vital work.” It’s also a love story, a fable of female empowerment and a Dickensian yarn of damaged souls finding connection while fighting the system. Simply put, Chemistry is delicious entertainment. Opens with two episodes. (See the full review.)

Shudder

Creepshow

Season Premiere

The spirit of lurid pre-graphic-novel comics lives on in the horror anthology that often fuses gallows humor into its macabre vignettes. That’s very much the case in the droll opening story, “Twenty Minutes with Cassandra,” starring The Fall of the House of Usher’s Samantha Sloyan and Ruth Codd as women hiding out from a relentless yet quirky monster. The second tale, “Smile,” is more reminiscent of a Tales from the Crypt-style morality tale, involving a photographer (Matthew James Dowden) whose most famous news photo comes back to haunt him.

Suburban Screams

Series Premiere

John Carpenter immortalized the image of the psychopath next door in his 1978 classic Halloween, and he now turns to real-life versions of Haddonfield in a six-part series exploring the terrors lurking in suburbia. The episodes, one directed by Carpenter (who provides the eerie theme music), feature commentary by first-hand witnesses and survivors, narrating dramatic recreations of their purported hauntings, murderous stalkings and whatever else goes bump in the night.

Disney/David Astorga

Goosebumps

Series Premiere

R.L. Stine’s shivery books for tweens inspire a new series, launching with five episodes, about a group of high schoolers whose Halloween party at the reputedly haunted Biddle House unleashes all manner of supernatural shenanigans. Justin Long (Barbarian) stars as new English teacher Nathan Bratt, who has a close encounter with the spirit of Harold Biddle, a teen who died a generation ago and who appears to be seeking payback from his peers’ offspring. (The first two episodes get a special airing on Freeform starting at 9/8c.)

Toni Francois/©2023 Sony International

Raid The Cage

Series Premiere 9/8c

Prime-time network lineups continue to swell with game shows, and among the noisier arrivals is this high-energy take on an international format. Damon Wayans Jr. is the wisecracking host, and Jeannie Mai the hyper cheerleader, as teams of two answer ridiculously unchallenging questions to gain extra seconds for one player to grab as many prizes as they can from a see-through cage before it closes. If they’re trapped, they get nothing. Whoever has the most after three rounds gets to go back in the cage for a frantic free-for-all.

