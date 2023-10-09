It’s time for the first faceoff of the 2023-24 season!

The puck drops on the NHL regular season Tuesday, October 10, with the Nashville Predators at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Chicago Blackhawks at the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, who raise the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters of T-Mobile Arena.

The following night, TNT begins its regular-season NHL game slate with the Blackhawks at the Boston Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche at the Los Angeles Kings.

ESPN’s season-long NHL coverage includes games on ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu. Highlights of ESPN’s coverage include the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series February 17-18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. ESPN networks also carry NHL All-Star Weekend events and will have exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final.

TNT’s NHL coverage also streams on the new Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On Tier on Max. Highlights include a Thanksgiving Showdown doubleheader on November 24 and the New Year’s Day 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

2023-24 NHL TV Schedule on ESPN & TNT

All times Eastern/Central. Games subject to local blackout restrictions.

Tuesday, October 10

5:30/4:30c, Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN & ESPN+

8/7c, Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins, ESPN & ESPN+

10:30/9:30c, Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN & ESPN+

Wednesday, October 11

7:30/6:30c, Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins, TNT

10/9c, Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings, TNT

Thursday, October 12

7:30/6:30c, Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils, ESPN+ & Hulu

Friday, October 13

7:30/6:30c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, ESPN+ & Hulu

Tuesday, October 17

7:30/6:30c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN

10/9c, Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, ESPN

Wednesday, October 18

7:30/6:30c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, TNT

Thursday, October 19

7:30/6:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN+ & Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN

Tuesday, October 24

6/5c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals, ESPN & ESPN+

8:30/7:30c, Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN & ESPN+

11/10c, Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN & ESPN+

Wednesday, October 25

7:30/6:30c, Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils, TNT

Thursday, October 26

7:30/6:30c, Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN+ & Hulu

Tuesday, October 31

8/7c, Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs, ESPN

Wednesday, November 1

7/6c, Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers, TNT

9:30/8:30c, St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, TNT

Thursday, November 2

7:30/6:30c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, ESPN+ & Hulu

Tuesday, November 7

7:30/6:30c, Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, TNT

10/9c, New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche, TNT

Wednesday, November 8

7:30/6:30c, Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, TNT

10/9c, Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT

Thursday, November 9

7:30/6:30c, Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets, ESPN+ & Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks, ESPN+ & Hulu

Tuesday, November 14

8/7c, Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators, ESPN+ & Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, November 15

7:30/6:30c, Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, TNT

10/9c, New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, TNT

Thursday, November 16

8/7c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, November 22

7/6c, Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars, TNT

Friday, November 24

6/5c, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, TNT

8:30/7:30c, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, TNT

Tuesday, November 28

7:30/6:30c, Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, November 29

7:30/6:30c, Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, TNT

Thursday, November 30

7:30/6:30c, New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN+ & Hulu

Tuesday, December 5

7:30/6:30c, Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, December 6

7/6c, Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers, TNT

Thursday, December 7

8/7c, Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals, ESPN

10:30/9:30c, New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken, ESPN

Tuesday, December 12

7:30/6:30c, Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues, ESPN

10/9c, Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers, ESPN

Wednesday, December 13

7/6c, Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche, TNT

Thursday, December 14

7:30/6:30c, Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings, ESPN+ & Hulu

Friday, December 15

7:30/6:30c, Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN+ & Hulu

Tuesday, December 19

7:30/6:30c, Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders, ESPN+ & Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, December 20

7:30/6:30c, New York Islanders at Washington Capitals, TNT

10/9c, Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, TNT

Thursday, December 21

7:30/6:30c, Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils, ESPN+ & Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks, ESPN+ & Hulu

Friday, December 22

7:30/6:30c, Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, December 27

7:30/6:30c, Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, TNT

Monday, January 1

3/2c, NHL Winter Classic: Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, TNT

Tuesday, January 2

7:30/6:30c, Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, ESPN+ & Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, January 3

7:30/6:30c, New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals, TNT

Thursday, January 4

7/6c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, ESPN

Tuesday, January 9

8:30/7:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, January 10

7:30/6:30c, Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, TNT

10/9c, Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, TNT

Thursday, January 11

7/6c, Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders, ESPN

Saturday, January 13

1/noon c, New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, ABC & ESPN+

Tuesday, January 16

8/7c, Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, January 17

7:30/6:30c, Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres, TNT

Thursday, January 18

7/6c, Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN+ & Hulu

9:30/8:30c, Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN

Wednesday, January 24

7:30/6:30c, Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, TNT

10/9c, Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, TNT

Thursday, January 25

7:30/6:30c, New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN+ & Hulu

Friday, January 26

7/6c, Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers, ESPN

Wednesday, January 31

7:30/6:30c, Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators, TNT

Friday, February 2

7/6c, NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings, ESPN & ESPN+

Saturday, February 3

3/2c, 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game, ABC & ESPN+

Tuesday, February 6

7:30/6:30c, Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils, ESPN+ & Hulu

10/9c, Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, February 7

7/6c, Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT

Thursday, February 8

8/7c, Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, ESPN

Saturday, February 10

1/noon c, St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres, ABC & ESPN+

3:30/2:30c, Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, ABC & ESPN+

7/6c, Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, February 14

7:30/6:30c, Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT

Thursday, February 15

9/8c, Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, ESPN

Saturday, February 17

3/2c, Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, ABC & ESPN+

8/7c, Stadium Series: Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, February 18

3/2c, Stadium Series: New York Rangers at New York Islanders, ABC & ESPN+

Monday, February 19

1/noon c, Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues, ESPN

3:30/2:30c, Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken, ESPN

Wednesday, February 21

7:30/6:30c, Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT

10/9c, Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers, TNT

Thursday, February 22

7/6c, Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN

10:30/9:30c, Nashville Predators at Los Angeles kings, ESPN+ & Hulu

Saturday, February 24

12/1c, St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings, ABC & ESPN+

3/2c, New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN+ & Hulu

Sunday, February 25

1/noon c, Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, TNT

3:30/2:30c, Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT

Tuesday, February 27

7/6c, Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers, ESPN+ & Hulu

9:30/8:30c, Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, February 28

8:30/7:30c, St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, TNT

Thursday, February 29

7/6c, Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets, ESPN+ & Hulu

9/8c, Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN

Saturday, March 2

3/2c, Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, ABC & ESPN+

7/6c, Vegas Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN+ & Hulu

Sunday, March 3

3:30/2:30c, New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings, TNT

Monday, March 4

7:30/6:30c, St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN+ & Hulu

Tuesday, March 5

7:30/6:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, March 6

7/6c, Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche, TNT

Thursday, March 7

7/6c, St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils, ESPN

Saturday, March 9

12:30/11:30a c, Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN+ & Hulu

3/2c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, March 10

1/noon c, Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT

3:30/2:30c, Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild, TNT

Wednesday, March 13

7:30/6:30c, Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, TNT

10/9c, Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers, TNT

Thursday, March 14

7:30/6:30c, New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN+ & Hulu

Saturday, March 16

3/2c, New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC & ESPN+

6/5c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, ESPN+ & Hulu

Sunday, March 17

1/noon c, New York Islanders at New York Rangers, TNT

3:30/2:30c, New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT

Tuesday, March 19

7:30/6:30c, Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, ESPN+ & Hulu

10/9c, Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, March 20

7:30/6:30c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals, TNT

10/9c, Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings, TNT

Thursday, March 21

7:30/6:30c, Nashville Predators at Florida Panthers, ESPN+ & Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN

Saturday, March 23

8/7c, Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, March 24

2/1c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, TNT

Tuesday, March 26

7:30/6:30c, New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, March 27

7:30/6:30c, Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, TNT

Thursday, March 28

7:30/6:30c, Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN+ & Hulu

Saturday, March 30

2:30pm, Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild, ESPN

7/6c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN+ & Hulu

Sunday, March 31

3:30/2:30c, Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks, TNT

Wednesday, April 3

7/6c, New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, TNT

Thursday, April 4

8/7c, St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, ESPN+ & Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks, ESPN+ & Hulu

Saturday, April 6

1/noon c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC & ESPN+

3:30/2:30c, Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, April 7

1/noon c, Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings, TNT

10/9c, Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN

Tuesday, April 9

7/6c, Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings, ESPN

9:30/8:30c, Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN

Wednesday, April 10

8:30/7:30c, Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers, TNT

Thursday, April 11

7:30/6:30c, Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, ESPN+ & Hulu

Saturday, April 13

12:30/11:30a c, New York Islanders at New York Rangers, ABC & ESPN+

3/2c, Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars, ABC & ESPN+

8/7c, Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, April 14

1/noon c, Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, TNT

3:30/2:30c, Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT

Monday, April 15

9:30/8:30c, Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN

Tuesday, April 16

7:30/6:30c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, ESPN

10/9c, Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN+ & Hulu

Wednesday, April 17

7/6c, Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders, TNT

9:30/8:30c, St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, TNT

Thursday, April 18

7/6c, Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild, ESPN

9:30/8:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN