‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Begs Katie Couric for Help – Here’s How She Reacted

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! contestant Brendan Sargent made the most of his second chance on Thursday’s (October 5) episode of the long-running game show, using the national television platform to reach out to Katie Couric.

To recap, Sargent originally appeared on Season 37 of Jeopardy! when the show was still bringing in guest hosts following the death of long-time host Alex Trebek. Famed journalist and news anchor Couric was hosting during Sargent’s first appearance, which the contestant reminded viewers of on the most recent episode.

Sargent, who is part of the currently airing Champions Wildcard tournament, told host Ken Jennings, “I was lucky enough to have Katie Couric as host, and she was really nice — I couldn’t ask for anything better.” However, there was one thing left unfinished from his first time on the show.

“But she took a selfie of the three contestants on stage, and I told everyone in my life about it and… I never saw the selfie,” explained the small business owner originally from Worcester, Massachusetts. “So I am using this platform to urge Katie Couric to please release the selfie so people know it exists.”

Well, Sargent’s plea paid off, as just hours after the episode finished airing, Couric took to Instagram to share the missing photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric)

“Ask and ye shall receive. Glad I didn’t delete it!” the former Today co-host captioned the image, which shows Couric facing the camera and the three smiling contestants in the background at their podiums.

Sargent was super grateful for Couric’s quick response, sharing his gratitude in the post’s comments. “Oh my God, I can’t believe this! Thank you so much!” he wrote.

While he got his wish from Couric, Sargent didn’t have the same success on the show itself. He ended up finishing in second place to technology professional Joe Feldman. Still, at least he now has a picture to cherish forever.