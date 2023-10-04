‘The Voice’ Shocker: Gwen Steals Country Singer from Reba – Fans React

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Gwen Stefani was just as shocked as the viewers on Tuesday’s (October 3) The Voice after country music singer Jacquie Roar picked her over country legend Reba McEntire.

Roar impressed during the Blind Auditions, performing a rocking rendition of Gretchen Wilson‘s “Here for the Party” and earning chair turns from all four coaches. Given her country roots, it seemed a sure thing that Roar would choose to join Team Reba. But that’s not how things played out.

While John Legend and Niall Horan both praised Roar’s performance, it was Stefani and McEntire battling it out to land the singer for their respective teams.

“I would love to work with you,” Stefani said. “I feel like I’m in this new period of my life where I really learned a lot about country music and fell in love with country music in a way I never thought I would. And I would love for you to be on team Gwen.”

Not to be deterred, McEntire stood up and showed off her “award-winning belt buckle” from a Pro Celebrity Rodeo competition. “You and I are kind of on the same vein of thinking, of winning, of working together, and win this whole sucker,” the Queen of Country stated.

It was a tough decision for Roar, and so she asked her six-year-old daughter Leilani to come to the stage to help her pick. Stefani, Horan, and Legend all got up to pose and show off their outfits, hoping to entice Leilani.

After whispering in her mother’s ear, Leilani and Roar both said, “We pick Gwen,” which left Stefani stunned.

“I really like your songs,” Leilani told the “Hollaback Girl” singer as they walked off stage together.

Earlier in the night, a video package for Roar showed that her daughter was a fan of Stefani, particularly her 2004 song “Rich Girl,” and it seemed that was enough for Stefani to nab the talented singer away from country icon McEntire.

“Oh my gosssssssh!! I feel like if she picked herself it would have been Reba hands down. I think that little girl was taken in by Gwen’s cuteness,” wrote one viewer on YouTube.

“Somehow, just knew she was going to bring her daughter out; but never thought she’d let her decide…lol!!! Gwen is so going to win this season; she is stacked with superstars,” said another.

“Team Gwen is rocking this season…yay … loving it,” added another fan.

“Good move Reba is going to have many country and country western singers so it’s a good choice to go with Gwen and standout. Do the unexpected!” said another.