How to Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Tournament

Can the Americans win their first Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993?

That’s the big question as golf’s premier international match-play tournament tees off at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Italy.

The U.S. Team regained the Ryder Cup in 2021 with a record 19–9 victory over Team Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

With the time different between the U.S. and Italy, golf fans will need to adjust their schedules or sacrifice some sleep to catch the tournament live on TV. USA Network, NBC and Peacock share coverage beginning early morning Friday, September 29, through Day 3 on Sunday, October 1. Peacock presents the entire event live with multiple streams dedicated to Featured Matches.

All live coverage on NBC streams on Peacock, RyderCup.com and on the Ryder Cup app.

44th Ryder Cup Team Rosters

Team Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

Vice Captains: Thomas Bjørn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts, José María Olazábal, Francesco Molinari

Players: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Højgaard, Ludvig Åberg

U.S. Team

Captain: Zach Johnson

Vice Captains: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Stewart Cink

Players: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

2023 Ryder Cup TV & Streaming Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Friday, September 29

Day 1: 1:30a/12:30a c, USA Network: Foursome and Fourball Matches

Saturday, September 30

Day 2: 1:30a/12:30a c, USA Network; 3a/2a c, NBC & Peacock: Foursome and Fourball Matches

Sunday, October 1

Day 3: 5:30a/4:30a c, NBC & Peacock: Singles Matches