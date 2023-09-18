“My name is Dr. Ben Song. I’m a time traveler. I leap into other people to change history for the better,” Ben (Raymond Lee) says in the Quantum Leap Season 2 trailer … and he doesn’t exactly get the response he was expecting.

“Incredible,” Hannah Carson (new series regular Eliza Taylor) says. “So you’re on board with the time traveler thing?” Ben checks. It seems she is! And that just adds to the mystery of her character, described as “a complex young woman who may be more than she appears.” She’ll be introduced in the third episode.

Watch the trailer above for much more, including a look at some of the leaps, such as Egypt in 1961, the Los Angeles Riots in 1992 Koreatown, a UFO investigation in 1949 New Mexico, and the witch trials in 1692 Massachusetts.

Quantum Leap returns with its second season on Wednesday, October 4 at 8/7c on NBC (and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock). Also returning, in addition to Lee, is Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine, Ernie Hudson as Herbert “Magic” Williams, Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright, and Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chu.

Joining Taylor as a new series regular in Season 2 is Peter Gadiot as Tom Westfall, a US Army Officer and former special forces who is now high up in Army Intelligence. He’s “thoughtful, centered, a spiritual kind of warrior who both men and women admire, but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant,” his character description reads. He “will take on a crucial role overseeing the project.”

The Season 2 premiere features guest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Francois Arnaud, Aaron Abrams, and P.J. Byrne as part of Ben’s leap to somewhere over Russia in 1978.

Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris serve as executive producers along with Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produced in association with Quinn’s House Productions.

Quantum Leap, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 4, 8/7c, NBC