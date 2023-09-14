Lawrence Jones Announced as New Permanent ‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host

Martin Holmes
1 Comment
Lawrence jones on Fox & Friends
Fox News

FOX and Friends

 More

There is a shake-up coming to Fox News Channel‘s flagship morning program, Fox & Friends, as Lawrence Jones has been announced as one of the show’s new permanent co-hosts.

The reveal came during Thursday (September 14) morning’s broadcast, confirming that Jones will join co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade from 6 to 9 am weekdays, starting on Monday, September 18. He will also continue to serve as the show’s enterprise reporter.

Jones, who at 30 years old is the youngest Black co-host on cable news, is best known for hosting Lawrence Jones Cross Country, which airs Saturday nights on Fox News. The show, which sees Jones traveling across the U.S. to highlight issues facing all Americans, is set to be replaced by One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.

“I am honored to become a part of the cable news legacy Fox News has created with Fox & Friends, the very show where I made my first ever national television appearance,” Jones said in a statement. “It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day, and I can’t wait to do so each morning.”

Fox News Channel’s senior vice president of morning programming, Gavin Hadden, added, “Lawrence has his finger on the pulse of what matters to communities across America and his insight has proved invaluable to the Fox & Friends audience. We look forward to welcoming him to our family as he wakes up America alongside our star co-hosts each morning.”

The Texas native joined Fox News in 2018, making his mark with in-depth reporting on the impact of national issues on local communities. He joined Fox & Friends as the show’s enterprise reporter in 2021, showcasing a multitude of local and national stories and interviewing newsmakers across the political and cultural spectrum.

Fox & Friends, Weekdays, 6 am, Fox News Channel

FOX and Friends

Lawrence Jones

