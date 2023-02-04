Armie Hammer Breaks Silence 2 Years After Sexual Misconduct Scandal, Addresses Accusations

Armie Hammer has spoken out in his first interview in the two years since allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct derailed the actor’s career. In a new interview published in the digital newsletter Air Mail, Hammer denied criminal wrongdoing but did address the accusations against him.

Starting in January 2021, several women accused Hammer of misconduct and cannibalistic fetishism, and a woman named Efrosina Angelova alleged that the Call Me by Your Name actor had sexually assaulted her, though no charges were filed, as The Hollywood Reporter recaps.

But Hammer told Air Mail (via THR) that he and Angelova had arranged a sexual encounter ahead of time. “She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a ‘consensual non-consent scene,’ CNC,” he said. “Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never.”

The Social Network actor said that he “would have these younger women in their mid-20s” during his 30s and noted an “imbalance of power in the situation,” since he was “a successful actor at the time.”

And when asked if he was emotionally abusive to the women, Hammer said, “One million percent.”

Hammer also claimed that he was molested at age 13 by a youth pastor. “What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control,” he said. “I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

Amid Hammer’s scandal, the actor was dropped by his personal publicist and the talent agency WME, and he exited the movies Shotgun Wedding and Next Goal Wins and the TV series Gaslit and The Offer.

And in February 2021, Hammer considered suicide while staying in the Cayman Islands, he told Air Mail. “I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark,” he said. “Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

These days, Hammer — who split from wife Elizabeth Chambers in 2020 — says he’s trying to be accountable as he serves as a sober companion to another man recovering from substance abuse. “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on,” he said. “I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was. I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

RAINN offers help for those impacted by sexual assault. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit the online chat for 24-hour, free, confidential support.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline connects provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress. The toll-free number is 988.