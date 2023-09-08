U.S. Open Men’s Semifinals, ‘Minx’ Finale, Star Trek Day Brings ‘New Worlds’ to CBS, Apple’s ‘Changeling’

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

US Open Tennis

This year’s Open has introduced a new star to the courts of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center: Ben Shelton, the 20-year-old American upstart and potential giant killer who faces Grand Slam master and No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic in the semifinal round. The other marquee game pits last year’s champ, No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz, against No. 3 Daniil Medvedev. While most expect a replay of the Wimbledon final between Alcaraz (also 20) and Djokovic at Sunday’s finals, many fans would relish a contest between the 20-year-olds who are changing the face of tennis.

Starz

Minx

Season Finale 9/8c

With erotic women’s magazine Minx going global, change is in the air as the spicy ’70s-era comedy closes its second season. Editor/founder Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) is “Woman of the Hour” at the global launch, but she’s feeling more marginalized by the mag’s cosmopolitan owner Constance (Elizabeth Perkins), and she’s not alone, with much of the rest of the staff in open revolt over the latest issue’s regressively homophobic revisions. Publisher Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), who’s even more convinced he’s on the way out, has a showdown with Constance, with surprising results. And the stage is set for an entertaining publishing war should there be a third season.

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Season Premiere 8/7c

Star Trek fans look forward each year to September 8, christened “Star Trek Day” in honor of the date the original series premiered on NBC. (This year, it’s also the 50th anniversary of the launch of Star Trek: The Animated Series.) Among the highlights: a first-time airing on broadcast TV of the terrific prequel set aboard the USS Enterprise in the decade before Kirk took the helm (though in later episodes, a young Kirk occasionally appears, played by Paul Wesley). CBS presents the first two episodes, introducing Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, leading a colorful team including younger versions of classic characters Spock (Ethan Peck) and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding). If the industry strikes go on much longer, CBS should consider airing more episodes of this accessible throwback to a simpler time of TV sci-fi.

Apple TV+

The Changeling

Series Premiere

Atlanta’s LaKeith Stanfield stars in a bizarre fable that bills itself as a modern fairy tale but soon detours into a postpartum horror story. Whether you make it past the first three (of eight) episodes launching this week will be a matter of taste, endurance and curiosity. It begins promisingly when an antique-book dealer and enthusiast with the mythic name of Apollo (Stanfield) falls for librarian Emma Valentine (Clark Backo) in Queens, but their love story is clouded by family trauma and possible curses that turn their domestic bliss into a nightmare after they welcome a baby into their new family. Where it goes from here is anyone’s guess.

