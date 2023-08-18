Hallmark has had love stories with house swaps as part of its Christmas lineup, and now, it’s adding another to its library — for the fall!

Notes of Autumn, starring Ashley Williams, Luke Macfarlane, Marcus Rosner, and Peter Porte, will premiere as part of Hallmark Channel‘s annual Fall into Love programming event on Saturday, September 16 at 8/7c. (Check out a photo of the four stars together above.) Singer-songwriter and actress Debbie Gibson serves as an executive producer.

In Notes of Autumn, Ellie (Williams) is a fun-loving, classically trained pianist living in the city who gave up on her passion long ago. She now works for a hotel and always seems to be getting things wrong when musical inspiration strikes. Her best friend, Leo (Macfarlane), lives in the rustic outskirts of British Columbia. He’s a famous author with writer’s block who can’t finish another installment in his highly popular book series. They both need a change of scenery as the chilly days of autumn settle in and decide to swap places, ending up completely lost in new surroundings.

Ellie gets tangled up in helping Leo’s neighbor, Sam (Rosner), put together a musical performance for a local fundraiser and comes to terms with why she quit music years ago. Meanwhile, Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie’s good friend Matt (Porte) and opens himself up to writing something different that really inspires him. Their newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful. As both Ellie and Leo take part in the joys of the autumn season, they also discover their hearts belong somewhere very different than they ever thought possible.

“I’m so thrilled to have a creative voice during such an exciting time in Hallmark Channel’s programming,” Gibson, who helped bring the story from script to screen, said in a statement. “This is a special story that celebrates how love can blossom in the most unexpected ways.” She also starred in and executive produced Hallmark movies in 2016 and 2018, “Summer of Dreams” and its sequel “Wedding of Dreams.”

“The journeys of these characters and the paths their relationships take are handled with tenderness, compassion and explored in meaningful ways,” added Bart Fisher, Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “This movie celebrates the fall season in a fun, contemporary way and has something for everyone.”

Notes of Autumn is from Hallmark Media. Joining Gibson as executive producers are Kim Arnott and Kate Gajdosik. Gilles Laplante serves as producer. Troy Scott directed from a script by Rick Garman.

